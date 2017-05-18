Sony wants to make your bedroom a 4K HDR cinema

Sony have launched a new native 4K HDR Ultra Short Throw home theatre projector (VPL-VZ1000ES). The latest model uses an innovative laser light source and supports the all important High Dynamic Range (HDR) at a native 4K resolution. The projector can be positioned as little as just 6 inches away from the wall, while creating a massive 100″ picture.

Sony says the compact design virtually disappears into the décor. I’m not entirely convinced given the size of the big black box, but it is subtle in its styling. It is great to see this quality experience on offer for a wide range of residential applications, from a home theatre to a living room or bedroom, no matter what the design or layout of your home is.

Business & Institutional Sony Professional Solutions Group Manager Brad Hanrahan said,

Our revolutionary new ultra short throw projector delivers incredible native 4K HDR imagery just inches away from your wall, then fades into the existing room design once turned off. It really is the only projector that can deliver true, native 4K HDR pictures from the lens to the lounge. Up until now home cinema enthusiasts have needed a dedicated room for watching projected content; this isn’t always ideal, since not everyone has the luxury of extra space to accommodate an extra-large screen. The new VPL-VZ1000ES changes this dynamic completely, providing an enchanting home theatre experience up to 120inch in your existing living space. Put simply, this projector can replace any TV and give you a better viewing experience.

The VPL-VZ1000ES is approximately 925 x 494 x 219mm in size and weighs about 35kg. This is around 40% smaller than previous models. Despite its compact size and lower price, the VPL-VZ1000ES generates 2,500 lumens of colour light output, 25% brighter than the VPL-GTZ1. Sony’s advanced SXRD™ panels, coupled with the Z-Phosphor™ laser light engine, produce high dynamic contrast, enhancing the highlights and lowlights of HDR content.

The VPL-VZ1000ES projector’s Z-Phosphor laser light source hits peak brightness much quicker than conventional projector lamps. Brightness and colour accuracy are also maintained longer, reducing the inconvenience of lamp replacement.

You can grab the new Sony ultra short throw 4K HDR home theatre projector from Authorised Sony Professional Dealers. Hopefully you’ve got some deep deep pockets as the VPL-VZ1000ES costs a staggering A$30,999 or NZ$32,999.