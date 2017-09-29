South Australia’s Big Battery from Tesla is already half built

Sorry South Australia, it looks like Tesla is going to finish your big battery on time, so it won’t be free. Tonight at an event in Jamestown, SA, Elon Musk announced the project to deliver the world’s largest lithium-ion battery (built using multiple PowerPacks) is on schedule for completion in December, that’s inside the 100 day timeline so SA, get ready for a bill.

To-date, 50MW of the 100MW system is already up and running, making the project 50% complete after just 2 months. Premiere Jay Wetherill was also at the event to celebrate the progress milestone. Its a hell of a sight seeing the rows and rows of Tesla PowerPacks develop with the backdrop of the wind farms that charge them.

Musk has done this before, but its still a nice PR kick, the event tonight was run completely off power from the battery. @Teslaownersau is at the event, go five them a follow if you don’t already.

Tesla shared a timelapse of the build progress on the site to date, via Instagram. We see the concrete trucks laying the foundations (batteries are really heavy) then the PowerPack’s being craned into place.

On schedule to complete the largest lithium-ion battery system in the world in December A post shared by Tesla (@teslamotors) on Sep 29, 2017 at 2:46am PDT