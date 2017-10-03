Spotify kills Microsoft’s Groove Music

In the streaming music world, Spotify is kicking ass and taking names. Microsoft Groove is dead. Like in phones, Microsoft is getting good at admitting defeat and now, its getting out of music and will instead partner with Spotify.

Microsoft will end Groove Music Pass at the end of 2017, but if you’ve made playlists there, we’re told there will be a way to transition them to Spotify.

Spotify recently made its way to the Xbox, but it wasn’t clear at the time that was the beginning of the end. Spotify’s large catalaog, platform support and personalised automated playlist recommendations are all key components that puts it ahead of the rest. Spotify has the largest subscriber base of any music streaming service, unlikely to receive a noticeable bump of Groove Music subscribers.

We will continue to invest in and update the Groove Music app on all Windows devices to support playback and management of owned music, but after December 31, 2017, the Groove Music app will no longer offer the option to stream, purchase, and download music.

This week, Windows Insiders can expect to see an update to the Groove Music app which includes the ability to move your music to Spotify. will be available for Windows Insiders beginning this week.

The Groove Music app update for Windows 10 and Xbox One devices will roll out broadly the week of October 9, 2017 and will enable Groove Music Pass customers to move existing music collections and playlists to Spotify. Groove Music Pass content will be available to move to Spotify until at least January 31, 2018.

You can read more about the death of Groove Music here.