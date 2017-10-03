Square gets serious about retail with the Stand now available in Australia

Payment company Square has been in Australia for around 18 months now and says they’ve got tens of thousands of businesses using their service. Now they’re getting much more serious about helping retailers go digital with Point-of-sale systems. Today they’re introducing the Square Stand, which may not sound like much, but instantly turns the platform into a realistic replacement at the retail counter.

Gone are the days of large point-of-sale systems, clunky cash drawers, piles of paper receipts, and cluttered countertops. Square Stand for contactless and chip is the first out-of-the-box solution to turn an iPad (5th generation, 2017), iPad Pro 9.7”, iPad Air 2, iPad Air) into a fully integrated point-of-sale system, allowing businesses to take payments and run their entire operation from their countertop device. The Square Stand comes with a USB hardware hub, so you can easily add a receipt printer, cash drawer, barcode scanner and more.

Australian Country Manager, Ben Pfisterer said,

“There is an overwhelming demand from Square sellers to find better countertop solutions that can help them streamline their operations as they grow and move into more fixed locations. Square Stand for contactless and chip is designed specifically to address the countertop needs for businesses of any size, location, or complexity. Square’s original mission was to help Australian small businesses start, run, and grow. Now with our expanding list of products and services—from accepting card payments to online invoicing, inventory management, real-time analytics, and employee management—a wider range of businesses can benefit from the powerful business tools we are introducing.”

With the high growth in card payments and advancements in technology, more and more business owners are moving away from using old legacy point-of-sale systems in favour of cloud-based software and design-focussed hardware. Square Stand for contactless and chip fills this gap in the market, providing an integrated countertop solution designed to complement the aesthetics of any shopfront.

Managing Director of The Plant Society in Melbourne, Nathan Smith said,

“We have used Square for payments since we started. Our events and client services teams regularly move around Melbourne on a day-to-day basis, so it’s great for mobility and taking payments on the go,” “When we opened our shop space a few months ago, we needed a checkout system that wouldn’t create a barrier between our customers and staff, yet still allowed us to take payments and monitor our business operations. Square Stand seamlessly blends into our interior, it looks great, and is easy to use.”

Square Stand for contactless and chip online is available from today exclusively Officeworks and will cost you A$299.