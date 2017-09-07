Supercars dip their toes into eSports with Forza Challenge

Hot on the heels of Formula 1’s eSports series with F1 2017, Australia’s Supercars (formerly V8 Supercars) series has just launched their own eSports challenge.

The Harvey Norman Supercars Forza Challenge kicks off this month, with gamers in Australia asked to put in their best lap around Bathurst in a Supercar, using Forza Motorsport 6. Ultimately this is a decent way to distract you, while we wait for Forza 7’s release on October 3rd which will have the 2017-spec cars.

You’ll compete to be Australia’s fastest drivers and win a spot at the Challenge Finals. The fastest eight drivers set by lap time will win an expenses-paid trip to compete in the finals at the famous Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in October.

If you want in on the action, get started with the eSports challenge by firing up Forza 6’s RIVALS mode and set your fastest time. To be officially in the running you also need to Register here.

Now for the bad part. This competition is sponsored by Harvey Norman, which on the surface is fine, they sponsor a team in the series, so there’s a nice tie in. Here’s the bad part. At the bottom of the registration form, you have to agree to receive marketing materials from Harvey Norman and there’s no option to disagree. This sucks and should be changed immediately.

The Challenge Finals, will see the best compete in the brand-new Forza Motorsport 7 over four action-packed days to see who will be the first ever Harvey Norman Supercars Forza Challenge Champion. The challenge finals will not only see the drivers race head-to-head, but also in a special All-Stars race paired up with a current Virgin Australia Supercars Championship driver.

As a Forza and Supercars fan, I’m hoping this is just the beginning for Supercars and eSports and that Forza 7 will become the platform for a serious competition with big prize money on the line in 2018.

For those looking forward to Forza 7, you’ll be happy to know its now officially done. Turn 10 Studios have released a new trailer to support the release.