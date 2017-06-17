Supersmart updating the checkout with AI

Supersmart have developed a unique engine that scans products and can detects them, despite only being able to see a portion of the packaging. Using Deep Learning algorithms, basically throwing millions of product images from a variety of angles, to recognise the product. The service is would dramatically improve the POS customer experience by significant reducing the time taken.

The opportunity for businesses is to not only have happy customers, but be able to process more sales per hour, while importantly cutting down on miss-allocation of items at self-serving check outs.

It’s a different take to what Amazon are offering with Amazon Go. That system works by analysing CCTV footage products removed from the shelf and charged to your account, which means you can roll your trolley out the door, also without unpacking and repacking.