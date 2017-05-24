Surface Pro 4.5 has 50% more battery life, quieter than ever

If you were hoping to buy a Surface Pro 5 this year, you’re out of luck. Instead, Microsoft are updating the Surface Pro and actually dropping the version number. ‘The new Surface Pro’ has the same hardware design as the Pro 4, but does have improved internals.

Those upgraded internals are actually a big step forward, particularly in battery life with up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. That’s a massive 50% increase over previous models and gets a performance bump as well.

The camera is Windows Hello capable which means you get to ditch passwords and unlock and lock by simply sitting down in front of, or walking away from your Surface Pro. There’s an upgraded hinge which improves on what was already a pretty great, unique hinge design, but borrows from the simplicity of Surface Studio, allowing you to press with a single finger to relax the device into a touch-friendly mode.

The Surface Pro is currently listed as ‘coming soon’ on all Core m3, i5 and i7 models on the Australia website.

If you’re feeling luxurious, you can add a Surface Pro Signature Type Cover with Alcantara material. It will cost you A$249.95 and that Surface dock annoyingly still costs a massive A$299.95.

Updating the Surface Pro now places customers in a difficult position. Should you buy a Surface Pro, or should you buy a Surface Laptop, or even a Surface Book? The Surface Book is overkill for many and that laptop is exactly the device many wanted, but comes with Windows 10 S.

There is no global answer, but a key part of the decision process will be your take on the lapability of the device. There’s no doubt the Surface laptop will win that battle, but then what on a cramped airline seat? Computing and technology in general is a series of complex compromises, ones that only you, the individual can assess as being the right fit for your needs.