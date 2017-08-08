The ABC got special CASA approval to fly a DJI Inspire in Parliament House

At 8PM tonight, a new show, The House, by Annabel Crabb will got to air on the ABC and iView. The six-part series explores the building that houses our politicians as they go to work legislating (or not) Australian law.

Director Stamatia Maroupas and series producer Madeleine Hawcroft weren’t satisfied with capturing the Billion dollar building with standard cameras, they wanted to go up and that meant drones.

As you can imagine, flying drones around landmarks like Parliament House isn’t something you can do without approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). In a post on their Facebook page today, CASA confirmed the ABC were granted special approvals for filming to take place above and even inside ‘The House’.

Getting access to such a busy place doesn’t come easy and the crew reportedly spent years planning the execution, followed by constant meetings and completed all of the necessary paperwork to make it a reality.

The drone of choice was a DJI Inspire 1 which they say opened up a whole world of filming possibilities. What that means for the audience, many who’ve actually been to the building as kids, will get to see Parliament House from a very different perspective.

You can read the full backstory over at the ABC as documented by camera operator Greg Nelson. Make sure you tune in at 8PM tonight, or catch it on iView.

Image credit: Greg Nelson.