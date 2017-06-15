The Crew 2 trailer is out, goes full inception mode

The crew is a game about fun and if a trailer should serve any purpose at all, it should be to get you excited about the fun you’ll have if you buy this game. Mission accomplished. While there’s almost no assembly of gameplay, the trailer does take you on a wild ride through all the different types of racing you’ll be able to access in the game.

We do have to remember its early in the development, with a release scheduled in early 2018, so we won’t see a final product for a while yet. In this sneak peak, get an early look at some of the ways you’ll rate through the air, land and sea in the open-world set in the United States.

Check out a street race through New York City, aerobatic plane stunts in the clouds, explore off-road racing through the North Eastern forests, plunge into the swamps via a high-speed jet boat and much, much more. In The Crew 2, America is yours to explore and to conquer in Motorsports. Those keen to get into the drivers seat as soon as possible can sign up for a chance at Beta Access to play The Crew 2 early.

What is worth noting is the world-bending inspiration from Inception the trailer took. Enjoy it for yourself below.