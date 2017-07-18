The Game of Thrones crash wasn’t Foxtel’s fault, highlights flaw in centralised distro

When you sat down in front of your TV or laptop last night and tried to fire up the first episode of the 7th season of Game of Thrones, its likely you experienced issues. While Australia’s legal method of accessing this IPTV content is through Foxtel Now (previously Play), many point the finger at Foxtel for last night’s outage.

At some level that’s definitely understandable, given that’s the company your monthly bill gets paid to, for the streaming service. In reality, what last night’s global premiere outage highlights, is that Foxtel streams the show directly from the US network (aka right’s holders) HBO. Of course this creates a single point of failure that was exposed in last night’s outage. HBO uses Level 3’s CDN to distribute content, but if the servers that distribute content to the CDN are down, everyone’s out of luck.

Given the sensitive nature of copyrighted material that costs millions to make, HBO are understandably nervous about letting it touch anyone else’s servers (even the best partner) ahead of the global release, hence this model of, everything comes from home base. In last night’s dramatic demonstration, this single point of failure is risky and needs to be re-engineered.

The connection from Foxtel to your home worked fine, but the connection from the US server to Foxtel broke down as HBO experienced an ‘unprecedented rush for a subscription just prior to the telecast, crashed the system’.

Foxtel spokesman, Bruce Meagher said

“We are devastated that some customers experienced technical issues tonight. As was the case in the U.S. and Latin America, the unprecedented rush for a subscription just prior to the telecast, crashed the system. Foxtel engineers are working through the night to resolve the issue. It’s most unfortunate and we apologise to those affected. We are committed to resolving the technical faults immediately and together with our broadcast partners around the world, we are giving this the same degree of priority. We assure anyone impacted that they will be able to watch the first episode of Season 7 either On Demand or via one of our encore screenings throughout the week. We will continue to communicate with affected customers to ensure they are fully informed”.

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones will screen again today at Midday, 9.15pm, on Wednesday at 1.20pm, Thursday at 10.10pm, Friday at 11.25am and Saturday at 8.30pm, but we all know the conversation happens real-time, so missing it live is a big problem.

It sucks this happened, but it is important to place blame where it ultimately lies and in this case, that’s HBO. They should definitely have the capacity to isolate any congestion or downtime on signups with the delivery to existing customers and partners. Hopefully there’s a debrief occurring today and plans being implemented to ensure this can’t happen again.

Understandably people were pissed and turned to Twitter to express than anger.

