The Oculus Rift is the cheapest its ever been, right now!

If you have a VR ready PC and have been eyeing off the Oculus Rift, but were scared off by the price, there’s some great news for you. The Oculus Rift + hand controllers is the cheapest its ever been, selling for just US$499.00 which equates to just A$591.06. Even once you add GST, it’ll be at your door for around A$650.00 far cheaper than the original $1,000+ price tag.

The bundle includes the Rift headset, 2x sensors, Touch controllers, Xbox One controller, remote, necessary cables, and seven free titles available when you set up Rift+Touch, including Lucky’s Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, Dragon Front, and Robo Recall.

This is a limited offer, as part of their US Summer sale, so be quick to secure this price. Getting an extra Rift Sensor is a massive bonus, particularly for those developers looking at better tracking for room-scale implementations. These normally cost $69.00 each and the touch controllers are normally another US$99.00, so that price tag really is stellar.

For more information or to get the amazing deal, head over to https://www.oculus.com/rift