The Xbox Onsie is back, is now a Porsche-backed Forza 7 race suit

Last August, Australia’s Xbox Apparel team got worldwide attention when they introduced the Xbox Onesie to the world. In incredibly limited supply, many missed out, but fear not, there’s a new version. The new Xbox Onsie Forza Motorsport 7 Performance Edition is more race suit than a onsie and as a racing sim owner, I’d bloody love to have one.

To get Aussie racing fans excited by the release of Forza Motorsport 7, which is out today, Xbox Australia in collaboration with Porsche Australia, has revealed a celebratory ‘Performance Edition’.

Inspired by Porsche-level performance, real race gear and the original Xbox Onesie, the limited-edition garment retains many fan-favourite features – including enlarged pockets for your controllers and smartphones, and personalised Gamertag embroidery – whilst adding a whole host of new and exciting upgrades, including:

Fully breathable fabric that offers a stain proof gaming experience

A tighter, tailored fit, providing race suit performance from the comfort of the couch

Elasticated pockets, ensuring your devices stay secure – even when drifting

Forearm and backside padding, making even the longest stint a breeze

Built-in detachable hydration pouch with easily accessible mouthpiece – giving gamers access to their favourite drinks whilst laying down their lap time

The garments have been tested by current Australian Carrera Cup champion and official Porsche junior driver Matt Campbell, and professional Aussie driver Chelsea Angelo.

Chelsea Angelo, Australian said,

“Motorsport is a risky business with dangers at every turn, so keeping cool and remaining comfortable is crucial to success. With so many similarities to real race suits, the Performance Edition Onesie is the perfect pairing to the most realistic motorsport game ever created”,

Angelo got to try out the onsie / racing suit alongside Matt Campbell, the current Australian Carrera Cup champion and official Porsche junior driver in the European Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, at Sydney Motorsport Park this week (check out the video below).

With Forza Motorsport 7, everyone can experience the danger and beauty of competitive racing at their limit. Collect over 700 Forzavista cars, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Porsches available in any racing game. Master over 30 famous environments with dynamic conditions that change every time you race. In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 will feature more than 15 different “Voices of Motorsport,” including professional race car drivers, TV personalities and more.

Forza Motorsport 7 is available now at the Microsoft Store and all good retailers, including JB Hi Fi, EB Games and Harvey Norman. A limited number of Forza Motorsport 7 Performance Edition Xbox Onesies will be made available to local fans via the Xbox Australia Facebook page later this week.

Now check out the launch trailer.