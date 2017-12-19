Treadmills just got an upgrade with SKILLRUN

If you’re a fitness enthusiast who loves a challenge, then listen up. Technogym have announced SKILLRUN, the first treadmill to combine cardio and power training in a single solution, designed to meet the training requirements of elite athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts. The SKILLRUN uses a unique Multidrive technology (patent pending) to allow both cardio training and resistance workouts.

Modern treadmills understand you need to find the balance between entertainment and the interactive UNITY console allows users to access a completely customised workout experience, offering digital personalised training programmes and data tracking. Programmes on offer include high intensity interval training, speed resistance training and neuromuscular training, as well as immersive and entertaining programmes to motivate the user.

SKILLRUN includes some exclusive features specifically designed for athletic and performance training such as:

Fast Track Control: adjust the speed and incline on the fly while exercising

Maximum Training Space: a wide belt (55cm/22”) and streamlined frame

Speed and Incline: up to 30km/h (18.6 mph) speed and incline ranging from -3% to +25%

QUICKPAD: change speed and gradient with just one touch thanks to dedicated buttons

Speed-shift: create on-the-fly interval training profiles and switch from one speed to another with a simple touch of the Fast Track Control

SKILLRUN allows the user to perform a variety of unique cardio and power workouts, such as:

• Running Session: the exclusive interactive technology Biofeedback, (patent pending) tracks and monitors the main running parameters in real-time, providing colour-coded feedback that enables the user to improve their performance.

• Parachute Training (patent pending): users can strengthen the resistive power and topend speed with parachute training that reproduces the feeling of outdoor running with a parachute. Resistance is minimal at the start and increases as the user gains speed.

• Sled Training: allows users to train their power and can reproduce the feeling of pushing a

sled on grass. Resistance is high at the start and decreases to a constant rate.

The creators also see applications in group training sessions in a class or studio environment. This new product is part of the SKILL LINE, a collection of products created to address the SKILLATHLETIC TRAINING, a method developed by Technogym and Olympic champions for everyone who wishes to improve their athletic performance. It includes SKILLMILL, the only nonmotorised product that combines power, speed, stamina and agility training, and SKILLROW, the first indoor rowing machine capable of improving anaerobic power, aerobic capacity and neuromuscular abilities in a single solution.

All innovations typically come with a laundry list of patents to protect the IP available and SKILLRUN is now different, featuring 4 patents:

The MULTIDRIVE technology (patent pending) is a ground-breaking innovation that makes it possible for users to change the equipment mode from cardiovascular training to power training.

PARACHUTE TRAINING KIT (patent pending) is an innovation created to reproduce the feeling of outdoor running in optimised conditions. The kit consists of a steel frame support equipped with an ergonomic adjustable belt that users can place around their waist to perform parachute resistance training.

BIOFEEDBACK (patent pending) is the exclusive interactive technology by Technogym that tracks and monitors the user’s main running parameters in real-time, providing colourcoded feedback that enables the user to improve their performance.

SKILLRUN CLASS (patent pending) is a totally new and innovative format that allows the operators to create a more effective and motivating group running workout, seamlessly from booking to results management.

If you want more info, watch the video below, then head to technogym.com/au/