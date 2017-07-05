UberXL lets you hit the town with your mates, UberSELECT lets you look like a boss on your next date

Uber is adding a couple of new options to its service. There’s now going to be options to order larger vehicles by selecting the UberXL option from the app. This will be great for those times you need to move a lot of friends (like a night on the town) or colleagues to a conference.

uberXL gives you a little more room to move, also helpful if you’re on the taller side, aka a basketballer’s new best friend. Whether you’re out shopping, heading out with your mates, travelling with luggage, or out with the whole family, uberXL is an affordable, spacious ride for up to 6 passengers.

The second new option is UberSELECT which is your way to look the business on date night. Imagine impressing that someone special in your life by having a limousine-style experience at a fraction of the cost. This option would also work great special occasions like birthdays or engagements, or even corporate events when you’re trying to impress a new client.

UberSELECT offers rids in prestige vehicle brands (Uber doesn’t detail these yet) with the highest rated drivers, an UberSELECT trip is meant to be that little bit special.

If you’re in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, then just open the Uber app and select from the new tiers. So now for the big question, how much of a premium are you paying for these premium services, over a regular Uber trip ? The answer isn’t actually that much, only around a 50% premium.

For more information, head over to Uber.com and pro tip, if you haven’t signed up for Uber yet, use Promo code ubertechAU when you do and get $5 off.

Image credit: https://flic.kr/p/8LgkiP