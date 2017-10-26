Unboxing of the Xbox One X

Some days are better than others. Today is one of the good ones. The Xbox One X arrived and ahead of a full review, I recorded an unboxing of what you get if you decide to buy Microsoft’s 4K HDR console.

Microsoft have included a large number of games with the review unit that have been upgraded to run on the Xbox One X and take advantage of the additional performance. There’s also Planet Earth II 4K HDR disc which should look amazing on my Samsung 65″ Q7F UHD TV which I’ll be connecting the console to for the review.

Reviews are embargoed, so for now, here’s the unboxing.

For more information, head over to xbox.com/en-AU/xbox-one-x