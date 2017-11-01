Unboxing: Vertagear SL5000 racing chair

Vertagear is a chair company that focuses on gaming their SL5000 is designed for a high level of comfort even during long sessions. I’ll spend some more time with it before delivering you a full review of the chair, but for now, here’s an unboxing that shows the process of assembly.

Typically the process should take you around 10 minutes, but stopping to take video, it took me around 45 minutes. The process went smoothly, with the only exception being incredibly tight bolts that needed to be removed to add the gas lift. After grabbing my set of allen keys, it provided the necessary leverage to make the task simple.

The adjustable backrest can be adjusted between 80 and 140 degrees to suit your individual preference. The armrests are configurable in 4-directions and the seat lockable in up five different positions. The 5 wheels are 65mm Penta RS1 custom racing-style casters coated with PU for soft and smooth gliding on any surface (color matches chair – in my case white and black).

The chair features a steel frame and high resiliency foam. This is wrapped in PVC Faux Leather which may not be real leather, but is pitched as being extremely durable, I’ll only know that for sure once I spend more time in the SL5000.