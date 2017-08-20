Unity adds Xbox One X Support ahead of Gamescom

Application development software Unity have announced the availability of Xbox One X development, ahead of the Gamescom conference in Cologne tomorrow morning. Microsoft are keynoting at Gamescom which is considered as the official coming out party for Xbox One X, the most powerful (and likely expensive) console ever. In the early hours of tomorrow morning, Microsoft will detail pre-order options.

Unity support for Xbox One X is available now, well before the console goes on sale later this year. This means they can now target 4K and HDR output. Assuming your models and texture detail is up to it, support may be as easy as changing some quality settings.

Developers will be able to create projects that can be deployed seamlessly to any member of the Xbox One family: Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Unity for Xbox One is available to anyone with an Xbox One development kit. That means being part of the ID@Xbox program for independent developers, if you’re not, just head over to www.xbox.com/id and sign up.

Once you’ve registered as a Microsoft developer, a representative will be in contact with you to let you know when you’ve been given access to the Xbox One Development forum for Unity. Here you can find an active community of other developers, gain support from Unity, and download the Xbox One Unity editor add-on.

Unity’s has a team dedicated to Xbox support and says they are working hard to improve tools and technology so developers get the best experience on all consoles in the Xbox One family.