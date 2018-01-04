VivaTech Melbourne meetup is next week at WeWork

Those of you who follow techAU, will know about VivaTech, the french-based conference for startups and large company’s to show off their latest creations. It seems the innovation can’t be contained to France and is now on an international tour, including no less than 15 locations around the world (London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stockholm, Spain, Singapore, New York, L.A., San Francisco, Montreal) and after our first event in London, our second stop is here in Melbourne, Australia.

The event in Melbourne, is next week, so don’t walk, run to the register button as places are limited. The Melbourne meetup will bring together key players in the startup eco-system to share insights and comparisons into the European and Australian tech & startup scene.

The event is being held at co-working and hot-desk space, WeWork Bourke Street, at 152 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, on Wed, January 10, 2018 between 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM AEDT. If you’re into technology, part of a startup, or even thinking about it, then make sure you head along.

There’s also a chance to win one of 5 x double passes to VivaTech in Paris! That’s right, VivaTech is on again in Paris this year, running from the 24th-26th May 2018. From top speakers and exhibitions to open innovation and live experiences, VivaTech is a celebration of today’s innovations and tomorrow’s possibilities for everyone who believes in the power of technology to transform business and society.

More than 68,000 visitors attended the 2017 edition, and this year builds on that success as startups, business leaders, investors, academics, students, and media from around the world descend on Paris for three packed days. The first two days are dedicated to professionals when the third day opens its door to the general public.

If you’re interested, then head over to the Eventbrite page and register now.