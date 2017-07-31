Vodafone offering free mobile data while your NBN gets connected

The NBN project has recently been taking plenty of heat from unhappy customers frustrated with connection issue finger-pointing between nbn and RSPs. Today Vodafone Australia is making a substantial effort to mitigate those connection issues for new NBN customers by offering complimentary internet access via the company’s mobile network while they wait for their fixed broadband to be installed.

Set to launch services on the national broadband network later this year, Vodafone have announced the details of the Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub modem, which is capable of providing both a fixed and mobile broadband over 3G/4G network connections.

Vodafone is giving customers unlimited internet access to its mobile network in-between sign-up and service installation and where repairs need to be carried out by nbn to resolve a fault affecting an individual customer’s fixed service. The back-up service will be available for up to 30 days at a time with maximum speeds of 12Mbps for downloads and 1Mbps for uploads being offered to keep people online with speeds varied based on your network coverage and location.*

Vodafone General Manager of Fixed Broadband Matthew Lobb said,

“Over the last year, we have spoken to many Australians about their internet experience to understand their concerns and needs.” They have told us that they don’t care about the kind of technology their internet runs on, they just want it to work. At launch we are proud to offer all Vodafone nbn™ customers access to the best of both worlds – our amazing mobile and broadband networks. We have listened to people’s concerns about missing out on internet access or paying out of their own pockets for mobile data while they wait for their service to be installed or repaired.”

Thousands of people have registered on the Vodafone nbn™ Expressions of Interest web page since it went live in May, showing a strong thirst for real choice and just not more of the same.

The Vodafone Hub features include:

Supports up to 32 devices simultaneously

Compatible with ADSL, VDSL and NBN

Ethernet WAN

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port, 2 x Fast Ethernet ports

2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, • 5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Integrated 4G LTE capability with 3G backup

1 x Multi-function USB 2.0 Port

CPE Remote Management

DLNA Certified

Easy push button connection to pair wireless devices (WPS)

VPN Pass-through for PPTP, L2TP and Ipsec.

IPv4 / IPv6 support

QoS support

Customer facing GUI for Advanced Settings Management

People interested in finding out when Vodafone’s nbn™ plans are set to launch can sign up to receive more information at http://www.vodafone.com.au/red-wire/nbn/