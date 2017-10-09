Watch the Model 3 production line working at full speed

Elon Musk has posted a video on Instagram of the Model 3 on the production line. The robots arms work away mechanically welding the body together, but in an...
Posted by on October 9, 2017

Elon Musk has posted a video on Instagram of the Model 3 on the production line. The robots arms work away mechanically welding the body together, but in an effort to highlight their efforts, the video has been slowed to 1/10th the real speed. While that makes the video broadly consumable, I know you want to see the production line (and robots) working at their full capacity, so I’ve sped up the clip 10x to reveal the Model 3 production line working at full speed. The clip only runs for 2 seconds, so its duplicated it 10 times.

Tesla is currently in ‘production hell’ with the Model 3 and on Saturday announced a delay to the Tesla Semi unveil event, now to be held on Nov 16. The company is diverting resources to fix Model 3 bottlenecks & increase battery production for Puerto Rico & other affected areas.

Here’s the original post and video from Musk.

The Model 3 body line slowed down to 1/10th speed

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

 

Tags
Categories
Uncategorized

Posted by Jason Cartwright - Oct 8, 2017

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.