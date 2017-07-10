Welcome to Australia Nest.

Nest is finally launching in Australia. Nest make a range of IoT devices, cameras, smoke detectors, but their most popular is their Nest thermostat.

Once you connect Nest devices, you can control them from your mobile phone, using the Nest app from anywhere in the world.

In terms of installation, this is something Nest promote this is something you can do yourself and don’t need an electrician (a bit like installing the Ring doorbell). They provide great how-to guides online to walk throughs.

Being a true IoT company, Nest products support IFTTT which lets you daisy chain your other smart devices based on the information received.

It may have taken some time for Nest to arrive in Australia (they launched in 2011), but now they’re here, we’re really glad they are. The upside of the later Aussie launch is that we get the products that are already refined, many of which are in their 2nd or 3rd iteration.

In terms of pricing, of course we get hit with the US to AUD conversion + GST, so things will be a little more expensive in Australia. Still, gadget lovers and well, anyone who loves the efficiency of a device like this, should consider adding the latest IoT devices to their setup.

If you’re a developer and want to integrate Nest into your app, they offer an API at https://developers.nest.com

Expect the Nest website to be updated shortly to reflect the new Australian location.