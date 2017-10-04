Western Digital create world’s first 14TB Enterprise HDD

In 2017, we all create a ridiculous amount of data with our phones, computers and connected devices every single day. Storing that data is a serious challenge. Not content with pushing through the 10TB barrier, Western Digital has created a mammoth, world-first, 14 terabyte enterprise grade hard drive.

This is unlikely to find its way into your desktop anytime soon, but it will power cloud and hyperscale data centers with capacities to meet modern demand. The drive features hostmanaged shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology to deliver 40 percent more capacity and more than twice the sequential write performance of its SMR predecessor, enabling more economical and efficient capture of the growing volume and variety of data.

The drive comes in a number of configurations, both in the standard SATA (6GB/s) as well as a SAS (12GB/s). The 3.5″ drive runs at 7200RPM, so it won’t rival a nice SSD, but that’s not really the goal, its optimised for data density, reliability and power efficiency.

The future is built on the insights and predictive power of big data. As data grows exponentially, storing it all in an affordable and accessible manner is an ongoing challenge for enterprise and cloud service data center operators. With a focus on total cost of ownership (TCO), the factors of capacity per rack, power consumption, cooling, maintenance, and acquisition cost are all paramount.

To combat the big data challenge, Ultrastar Hs14 drives deliver unprecedented capacity leadership and online watt/TB power efficiency for extremely low TCO by harnessing two core complimentary technologies – fourth generation HelioSeal® technology, and second generation hostmanaged SMR – along with enterprise-class reliability. These mature, field-proven technologies provide the foundation for delivering efficient, quality and reliable performance required by cloud and hyperscale environments, perfect for ultra-dense scale-out storage systems running sequential write workloads. By utilizing SMR technology, Ultrastar Hs14 HDDs offer a 16 percent increase in capacity while keeping highly predictable, highly reliable performance.

Senior VP of devices at Western Digital, Mark Grace said,

“Over 70 percent of the exabytes Western Digital ships into the capacity enterprise segment are on helium-based high-capacity drives and continue to support customers with outstanding reliability, performance and value Quality of Service (QoS). The TCO and reliability benefits of our HelioSeal platform are the foundation of our leadership in high-capacity enterprise storage.”

Ultrastar Hs14 14TB Enterprise Drive Features and Specifications:

HelioSeal Technology: Western Digital’s fourth-generation helium filled drive technology brings the highest capacity hard drive to market much sooner than competing offerings.

Host-managed SMR Technology: Second-generation enterprise storage deployment of host-managed SMR delivers 14TB with no compromise of performance predictability and consistency. Host-managed SMR hard drives are designed specifically for sequential write environments, and will not work as drop-in replacements for traditional capacity enterprise drives.

Reliability: Amongst the industry’s highest MTBF rating at 2.5M hours.

Availability The Ultrastar Hs14 enterprise hard drive is currently sampling to select OEMs and comes with a 5-year limited warranty. For more information on the Ultrastar Hs14 14TB enterprise drive, visit: http://www.hgst.com/products/hard-drives/ultrastar-hs14. or read the full datasheet here.