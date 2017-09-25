WRC 7 developers detail their updated physics engine

Developers of the upcoming rally game, WRC 7 have opened up about their brand new physics engine for the next release. Bigben and Kylotonn Racing Games share detail how professional rally drivers contributed to make the sensation of driving even more realistic. While there’s many games that now include rally elements, WRC 7 is the official game of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and for fans of the sport, the wait isn’t long, with the release due on the 6th October on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC.

In this exclusive Dev Diary, WRC engineer Rui Soares shares his professional insights on the improved physics of WR7, the new 2017 cars and the comprehensive fine-tuning possibilities for them. Analysing the physics of WRC 7, he compares this year’s release with previous releases and shares his impressions of the in-game driving, which is even more realistic thanks to completely reworked physics and very comprehensive fine-tuning possibilities. These improvements let the player take advantage of all the new characteristics of WRC 2017’s cars, which are more powerful, lighter, and more nervous.

Soares went on to explain that a key focus in version 7 is the translation of the feeling of speed, something often incredibly difficult to reproduce accurately, while giving enough time for amateurs to make split second decisions. Expect this to be a big leap forward over last year’s release and provide a close-to-reality feel to the game.

All the sensations you have on the road, that’s much more realistic than before.

Watch the developers notes video below, just a quick heads up, the video is in French, so you’ll likely need to turn on closed captions for this one.