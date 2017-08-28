WRC 7 gameplay trailer shows off a dusty, icy Ford Fiesta RS sliding around the world

WRC 7, the next in a line of many great racing titles released this year, has released a gameplay trailer which focuses on the 2017 Ford Fiesta World Rally Car. The official video game of the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), WRC7 isn’t far away, with a release date in September, coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The trailer shows off some of the real-world rally stages from around the world, including Australia. Drivers will travel to the four corners of the Earth to participate in the World Championship’s 13 rallies, spread across 15 countries on 4 continents. You can select your favourite driver of their choice and test your skills on difficult technical tracks that span a number of surfaces, snow, gravel, asphalt and mud.

Each rally brings a unique challenge on upgraded roads that are narrower, longer, more dangerous, and more realistic. Time to check out the gameplay trailer below.