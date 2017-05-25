Xbox Game Pass Early Access starts today, GA on June 1st

Xbox Game Pass was announced earlier this year, but as of today, those with Early Access can get it, while general availability launches on June 1st. Xbox Game Pass is a new way to think about gaming on Xbox One. The subscription service provides unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games for A$10.95 per month.

Microsoft are rolling it for Xbox Insiders first, with a limited number of titles to test the features. This ensures by the time general availability of Game Pass rolls around, mainstream users will have a great experience. Microsoft says thanks to the positive feedback we received from the community, they’re launching in 31 markets.

We know that a gaming subscription service is only as good as its catalog of titles, so we’re also excited to share the full lineup of Xbox One and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games that will be available through Xbox Game Pass. At launch and beyond, our goal is to make sure there are great games to play for all gamers.

When Xbox Game Pass launches, you can download and play a broad range of games in full fidelity on your Xbox One or Xbox One S console, including blockbusters like

Halo 5: Guardians

NBA 2K16

Payday 2

LEGO Batman

Banjo-Kazooie

Viva Pinata

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Streets of Rage

Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+

all three titles in the amazing BioShock

Gears of War 1-3, Gears Ultimate

Perfect Dark Zero

Borderlands and more.

Each month, Xbox Game Pass will add a new set of games to the catalog so there is always something new to play across a diversity of experiences, genres, ratings and more. If you’re an avid gamer, its likely a far more affordable way to access games than buying individual titles.

For more information on Xbox Game Pass, head to xbox.com/game-pass.

Those 31 launch markets thankfully includes Australia as well as Austria, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, and United States.