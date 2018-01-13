Yonomi now support Google Assistant and Google Home

Yonomi have announced that their IoT service now works with the Google Assistant and Google Home. The Google Assistant integration has been one of the most requested features from users and Yonomi have finally ticked the box for users and delivered it.

This integration now means that when you search for new devices in the Yonomi app (iOS or Android) that Google Home devices will be discovered and be integrated into your smart home routines. Yonomi is great for those people looking to have devices and service from multiple hardware/software vendors to create a unified simple smart home experience.

Anything your Yonomi app can do you can ask the Google Assistant to do. Just start by saying, “Hey Google.” That makes interfacing with your smart home just became easy, simple and futuristic. Just yell commands at your house and it’ll respond accordingly. This is great for regular routines like “Hey Google, turn on Dinner Party Mode.”. The Yonomi app via Google Assistant, can change music, set the right lighting for when your guests arrive, even if you’re in the middle of cooking with hands covered in breadcrumbs. This hands-free operation is one of the big wins with voice assistants, but its the multi-step operations where Yonomi really shines.

