Zero Latency is expanding their free-roam, zombie-killing VR experience to Brisbane

Free-roam VR experience, Zero Latency is expanding from Melbourne, to open a new location in Brisbane this October. If you’re anywhere near 34 Chester Street, Newstead, get your Calendar ready.. in a nearly 400-square metre virtual reality game arena, you get to run around shooting zombies in virtual reality. There’s also galaxy space missions and family fun puzzle adventures available.

The new location will be Zero Latency’s second site in Australia, going strong after first opening in 2015. The company is a great Aussie success story, as the first company in the world to launch warehouse-scale free-roaming VR. Founded four years ago in a garage in Melbourne, Zero Latency now boasts 9 locations across 4 continents. By the end of the year, the company expects to increase this to over 20 locations all over the world.

Unlike other VR experiences where you are tethered to a computer or console by cords, players in Zero Latency’s arenas can freely roam, explore and fight together through wildly different and hyper-realistic virtual environments. This is achieved by strapping the computer into a backpack that you wear, giving you the freedom to move around, while holding your VR gun which is tracked by Playstation Move style balls.

Within minutes, you’ll forget about reality and be fully immersed in the experience. This is also no solitary experience, with your team mates showing as full-motion avatars, allowing them to inhabit the same physical and virtual space, talk and strategise with your friends and even trash talk together. If it gets all too much, Zero Latency’s official Game Master is your voice of reason and will bring you back to reality. And the best part? Zero Latency’s free-roam caters for up to eight players at one time.

Co-founder and CEO of Zero Latency, Tim Ruse, said Brisbane was an obvious choice for its next location with its young millennial population scouting for the next-level of entertainment.

“The fact that more than 19,000 people have experienced our virtual reality adventures in Melbourne just goes to show that there’s a growing appetite for cutting-edge entertainment experiences in Australia. There is nothing in the world that compares to our experience right now and our new Brisbane arena site will sit squarely at the intersection of social gaming, virtual reality and advanced technology.”

The Newstead location will host Zero Latency’s full product offering to suit different tastes, including:

Engineerium – Perfect for first-timers and virtual reality experimenters. Ease you and your mates into VR through this avatar-like, fantasy world that combines platform and maze challenges.

Perfect for first-timers and virtual reality experimenters. Ease you and your mates into VR through this avatar-like, fantasy world that combines platform and maze challenges. Zombie Survival – Picture this: you’re bunkered in a fort and surrounded by masses of Zombies. Can you stay alive till the rescue team comes? An experience for thrill seekers.

– Picture this: you’re bunkered in a fort and surrounded by masses of Zombies. Can you stay alive till the rescue team comes? An experience for thrill seekers. Singularity – Ever wondered how you’ll fair against killer robots and rogue drones? You and your mates will investigate a secret military space station and take on the Terminators.

Ever wondered how you’ll fair against killer robots and rogue drones? You and your mates will investigate a secret military space station and take on the Terminators. New Zombie Content – The next iteration of the highly successful Zombie Outbreak will be unveiled to Australians in Brisbane. If you’re curious to see how you would fare in the Zombie Apocalypse; then this new game will get your adrenaline pumping!

Co-founder and CTO of Zero Latency, Scott Vandonkelaar, said,

“The best thing about Zero Latency’s virtual reality experience is that it’s not just for gamers – it caters to everyone, from the adrenaline seekers to group parties to parents just looking for an activity on the school holidays. We’re bringing virtual reality back full circle, from a one-person gaming experience to a fun-filled adventure to be shared with a group.”

Fortunately the wait isn’t a long one with the ability to register your interest now, to receive updates and be one of the first to buy tickets in late September when ticket sales open to the public. It is worth noting that you’ve gotta be over 13 years old, but given the hyper-real VR experience that features plenty of zombie killing, that’s understandable.

Sign up here: Zero Latency Brisbane