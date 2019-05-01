When it comes to gaming, a strong internet connection is important. There’re few things more irritating than when your connectivity drops mid-game, wrenching you away from your friends and virtual experiences in a sobering (and sometimes infuriating) transition. While Wi-Fi offers convenience, it can’t match a hard-wired connection for consistent and reliable connections in the gaming world

Even in 2019, Ethernet continues they’ve played a huge role in making the worth of the gaming industry soar in recent months. But which ones should you be looking into, and which are the best? Are they all as good as each other?

Consequently, here’s how to choose the best ethernet cable for gaming.

The Cable Length

It might not seem obvious at first, but the length of the cable plays a crucial part in ensuring a solid internet connection. There’s one rule to remember here; the shorter, the better. Size isn’t everything, because the longer the cable is, the more work that then needs to be done in order to secure a receptive connection. After all, a longer cable means there’s more space for the data to travel from machine to modem, thus making the internet less snappy and more laggy.

There’s also the consideration that a longer cable can just be a nuisance to keep tidy and controlled in your room. Obviously, you don’t want cables running across the floors of your rooms in a series of DIY trip hazards. If you’ve got kids and pets running around, you don’t want them tampering or chewing on them either. Keep everything in a contained area for safety purposes too, which can be done by investing in a shorter cable.

Go for the New!

If you’re thinking of bagging a cheap deal by buying an old ethernet cable, think again. This is a rookie mistake to make, but it’s worth stating all the same; old and cheap are two things that don’t mix well in the tech arena. This is because you’ll have a staggering cap on your connection speed, and you’ll face numerous hurdles with compatibility when it comes to optimising your network and consoles, for example.

It should go without saying, but remember to always invest in the latest and greatest technology for the best performance. There’re no shortcuts or lifehacks that you can utilise here; it’s just a case of finding the best and most innovative Ethernet cable out there, pure and simple. This leads us rather aptly onto the next point…

Category Cables

Category cables seem to almost be designed especially for gaming connectivity. If you’re undergoing significant installs, updates or downloads, you’ll want to invest in this kind of ethernet cable. However, only the latest iterations of this cable will be compatible with the latest technology and take the heavy toll of modern gaming, so keep this in mind before you make your move!

It’s the Category 7 cable, or Cat 7 cable, that’s the newest and most adaptable addition here, and RS Components have very affordable offerings on them all. You may have to update other areas of your network slightly to accommodate all its benefits and features, but with some tinkering, you’ll be up and away in no time here after some optimisation. They can also power smart homes and save you the cost of future rewiring’s, so give them a look if you’re after something that’s consistently powerful and reliable.