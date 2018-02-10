1,200 Intel drones stole the show at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Last night was the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. As part of the opening ceremony (held at night), the skies were illuminated by a massive array of 1,200 drones. The drones turned an otherwise black sky into an amazing visual display.

This drone swarm kicked off a sequence of events where snowboarders wearing illuminated clothing as they carved up the mountain. The stunning visuals were captured and beamed around the globe, thanks to more drones that were part of the television coverage.

The 1,200 pre-programmed drones then repositioned to form the shape of a massive snowboarder in the sky, paying respect to one of the most famous sports in the Winter Olympics. Finally like transformers in the sky, then changed again to form the intersecting Olympic Rings. What an amazing way to display just how far drone technology has come in the last few years.

These drones are the handy work of Intel. Hot of the back of a drone display at CES in Las Vegas, they are using the drone displays to begin conversations about their technology and are even showing off the future of connectivity with a 5G demonstration at the Olympics Winter Games.

Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich said,

“We are excited to be part of the Olympic Movement to integrate Intel’s innovative technologies to advance the Olympics Games experience for fans around the world. Through this close collaboration with the Olympic family, we will accelerate the adoption of technology for the future of sports on the world’s largest athletic stage.”

It does make you wonder, how far we are away from drones being able to integrate to lights and firework displays at events, particularly as the payloads possible on new drones increases to weights conducive to the lights required for something like this.

Check out the drones in action from the Australian broadcaster, Channel 7.