163,016 Homes Batteries have been installed in Australia in 6 months, Gov rebates extended to 2030

If you’ve been driving around the suburbs lately, you might have noticed a few more homes installing home battery storage. It seems Australians have embraced home energy storage in a big way, with the Federal Government revealing today that their “Cheaper Homes Batteries” policy has been a smash hit.

Since the program kicked off on 1 July earlier this year, the uptake has been nothing short of phenomenal. In just under six months, thousands of Aussies have taken advantage of the rebates to add storage to their solar systems.

The Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, announced today that the program will receive a significant funding boost to keep it running until 2030.

This is huge news for anyone who was sitting on the fence or worrying that the funding pool might dry up before they could get an installer booked. Speaking on the success of the rollout, Minister Bowen highlighted just how many families have made the switch.

“163,016. That’s how many Australian households have put in a battery since 1 July. Our Cheaper Homes Batteries policy has been, on any measure, an outstanding success. And that’s why I was thrilled to announce today that there will be a funding boost to lock this program in to 2030. Australians have responded with great enthusiasm to our Cheaper Homes Batteries Policy, showing they want to get on with the job of reducing bills and emissions and we want to help as many Aussie families as possible do just that.” Chris Bowen, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australian Government.

Why the sudden rush for batteries?

It’s no secret that electricity prices have been a pain point for households for years. While rooftop solar has been a great way to offset daytime usage, the real challenge has always been the evening peak. That’s when the sun goes down, solar generation stops, and everyone comes home to turn on the TV, cooking appliances, and air conditioning.

- Advertisement -

Batteries solve this by soaking up that excess cheap solar energy during the day and discharging it when rates are highest. With the rebate effectively slashing the upfront cost, the Return on Investment (ROI) equation has shifted dramatically.

We are seeing payback periods drop from the traditional 8-10 years down to around 5-6 years in some cases, depending on your usage and local feed-in tariffs.

Stability for the grid

Beyond just saving money for the individual homeowner, this rollout is a massive win for the national grid. When you have over 160,000 distributed batteries, you essentially have a giant, decentralised power plant.

This helps smooth out the “duck curve”—the phenomenon where grid demand plummets during the day due to solar and spikes hard at night. By shifting that load, we reduce the stress on poles and wires and lower the need for expensive gas peaker plants to fire up in the evenings.

It also opens the door for more Virtual Power Plant (VPP) participation. VPPs allow energy retailers to coordinate these batteries to support the grid during critical events, often paying the homeowner a premium for the privilege.

If you own a Tesla Powerwall, a Sungrow stack, or a BYD Battery-Box, you are now part of critical national infrastructure.

The hardware is getting better

This policy extension aligns perfectly with the maturation of battery technology. We aren’t just talking about lead-acid banks in a shed anymore; modern LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries are safer, longer-lasting, and smarter.

Newer units from companies like Sigenergy and Tesla are integrating the inverter and battery into sleek, AI-driven units that look good on the wall. They offer smart features like storm watch, which pre-charges your battery from the grid if a severe weather event is forecast, ensuring you have backup power during a blackout.

With Australia’s weather becoming increasingly unpredictable, that peace of mind is worth a lot to many families.

What about the cost?

Even with the rebate, a home battery is a significant investment. A typical 13.5kWh system can still cost upwards of A$10,000 to A$14,000 fully installed before incentives. However, the “Cheaper Homes Batteries” policy has taken the sting out of that initial outlay.

By locking the funding in until 2030, the government is giving the industry the certainty it needs to scale up, hire more apprentices, and potentially drive hardware costs down further through volume.

It also gives homeowners time to plan their electrification journey, perhaps lining up a battery install with a new EV charger.

A step towards 2030 targets

This move is clearly aimed at ensuring Australia meets its legislated emissions reduction targets. Electrifying our homes and transport is the lowest hanging fruit in the decarbonisation challenge.

If we can power our evening Netflix sessions with sunshine stored from midday, we are winning. It is encouraging to see policy actually aligning with consumer demand and technology availability.

If you haven’t looked into a battery yet, grab your latest electricity bill and see how much you are importing between 6 pm and 9 pm. You might find that joining the 163,000 other Aussie households is the smartest financial move you can make this year.

For more information, head to https://www.energy.gov.au/rebates