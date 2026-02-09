17 year old suffers 2 broken legs in illegal electric motorbike crash in Melbourne

A 17-year-old has been ejected from his electric motorbike after colliding with a vehicle. As a result, it is believed the rider sustained 2 broken legs and a dislocated shoulder, a sobering reminder of the risks involved.

The teenager will now face a long road to recovery and a date in court after a serious collision in Melbourne’s west.

This comes on the back of a number of high-profile incidents involving illegal electric bikes, often branded as e-bikes, while these are actually electric motorbikes. Not only is the bike not registered, the rider was also unlicensed.

An incident like this should serve as a stark reminder to the community, there are clear guidelines of the specifications permitted to be on public roads before a bike is classified as motorcycles under Victorian road laws.

Details of the crash

On Monday, 9 February 2026, around 1:55 pm, Westgate Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene of a crash in Altona North. Investigations reveal the teenager was attempting to overtake stationary traffic on the left-hand side. As he moved forward, a vehicle turning in front of him resulted in a heavy impact that saw the rider fully ejected from his bike.

Paramedics treated him at the scene before transport to hospital, but the legal ramifications are only just beginning for the young rider.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of this story is that this wasn’t the teenager’s first encounter with the law regarding this specific vehicle. Victoria Police confirmed that the same individual had been officially cautioned just the evening before for riding the same electric motorcycle on public roads. Despite that warning, the bike was back on the bitumen less than 24 hours later, leading to the unfortunate events of Monday afternoon.

What bike is that?

In this instance, the bike appears to be a Surron Ultra Bee X HP, that costs A$10,000 and has a top speed of up to 95km/hr. This is explicitly marketed as a non-ADR, off-road only model.

At this price tag, it’s concievable a teenager could have worked to save up and purchase this, what’s not possible is that they do this without the knowledge of a parent or guardian.

The issue now is that this 17-year-old male will also be unlikely to have insurance, as such, what happens to the vehicle that was crashed into?

Who pays for the damage?

Because the rider was unlicensed and on an illegal vehicle, he will likely be personally liable for any civil claims brought against him.

If the car was a modern EV or a luxury SUV, the repair bill could easily exceed A$20,000, a massive debt to start adult life with.

Courts can order wage garnishment or the seizure of assets to pay back these debts over many years.

This was clearly illegal, so what is legal?

In Victoria, electric bikes (e-bikes) are legal as long as they meet specific requirements. If an e-bike exceeds these limits, it is classified as a motor vehicle, which requires registration and a motorcycle license to ride on public roads.

There are two main types of legal e-bikes in Victoria:

Pedelecs (EPACs):

Motor Power: Maximum continuous rated power of 250 watts .

Maximum continuous rated power of . Operation: The motor only provides assistance when you are pedalling.

The motor only provides assistance when you are pedalling. Speed Limit: Motor assistance must cut off once you reach 25 km/h.

Power-Assisted Bicycles (Throttle-based):

Motor Power: Maximum combined power output of 200 watts .

Maximum combined power output of . Operation: Can be operated via a throttle without pedalling.

Common Illegal Features for Public Roads:

Motors exceeding 250W (or 200W for throttle-only).

Motor assistance that continues above 25 km/h.

“Off-road” or “high power” toggle switches that override legal limits.

Lack of functional pedals.

Clearly this bike was illegal and not permitted to be on public roads. It’s heavily damaged and will likely now be siezed and potentially crushed under the state’s hoon laws.

Penalties

Riding a non-compliant e-bike on public roads (including paths) can result in fines exceeding $1,000 for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Additionally, breaching public transport rules regarding converted e-bikes can carry a fine of approximately $500.

Victoria Police are now urging the public to do their homework before handing over cash for these high-powered machines. It is vital to check with relevant authorities, like VicRoads, to ensure the vehicle you are buying is legal for its intended use.

Watching the rise of electric mobility is exciting, but seeing it lead to life-altering injuries for young people is a tragedy that is often preventable. Whether it is an e-scooter, an e-bike, or a full-blown electric moto, knowing the wattage and the local laws is your responsibility as a rider.

While they offer an incredible torque-heavy experience, they are not toys and should never be treated as such on public infrastructure. Always ensure you are wearing the appropriate safety gear, even if you think you are just “nipping around the corner.” A helmet, gloves, and protective clothing can be the difference between a minor tumble and a life-changing stay in a trauma ward.

For more information, head to https://transport.vic.gov.au/getting-around/bicycles/electric-bikes