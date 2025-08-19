175 games now support NVIDIA DLSS 4

NVIDIA’s latest AI-powered rendering technology, DLSS 4, is delivering massive performance boosts to PC gamers. This technology means you can enjoy significantly higher frame rates and smoother gameplay, even at maximum settings, by using AI to generate additional high-quality frames. This feature is exclusively available on NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards.

The technology is already being adopted by a huge range of developers, with over 175 games and applications now on board. Some of the most anticipated titles set to leverage DLSS 4 include Borderlands 4, Resident Evil Requiem, The Outer Worlds 2, Phantom Blade Zero and PRAGMATA.

At Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA showcased the growing momentum behind its RTX technologies. The company announced a raft of new games adopting DLSS 4, path tracing, and ray tracing, alongside updates to its companion software and a new hardware bundle.

“DLSS 4 and path tracing are no longer cutting-edge graphical experiments — they’re the foundation of modern PC gaming titles. Developers are embracing AI-powered rendering to unlock stunning visuals and massive performance gains, enabling gamers everywhere to experience the future of real-time graphics today.” – Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA.

The latest titles aren’t just adding DLSS 4; they are implementing a full suite of RTX technologies to push visuals and performance. Every DLSS 4 title also includes support for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction and NVIDIA Reflex, which work together to unlock incredible performance and responsive gameplay for every GeForce RTX 50 Series owner.

Path tracing for ultimate realism

A select few titles are pushing for the absolute pinnacle of graphical fidelity by implementing path tracing. This is the ultimate, “full-on” version of ray tracing, simulating the entire path of countless light rays to create physically perfect lighting that’s often indistinguishable from reality. This demanding tech is being made playable by DLSS 4 in upcoming games Directive 8020 and Resident Evil Requiem.

Ray tracing becomes the new standard

A broader range of games will be adopting standard ray tracing to deliver a huge leap in visual immersion. This foundational tech creates incredibly realistic lighting, accurate shadows, and dynamic reflections, making game worlds feel far more believable. The long list of titles launching with DLSS 4 and ray tracing includes Black State, CINDER CITY (formerly Project LLL), Cronos: The New Dawn, Dying Light: The Beast, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Lost Soul Aside, The Outer Worlds 2, Phantom Blade Zero and PRAGMATA.

DLSS 4 for maximum performance

For some games, the focus is on achieving the smoothest gameplay possible by leveraging DLSS 4’s Multi Frame Generation. This feature uses AI to generate entirely new frames in between the traditionally rendered ones, which can dramatically multiply your frame rate. High-action titles Borderlands 4 and Fate Trigger will be launching with this technology to ensure buttery-smooth performance.

RTX hair for lifelike characters

NVIDIA is also using its new hardware for highly specific visual upgrades, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle adding support for RTX Hair in September. This technology uses the RTX 50 Series GPUs to model and render incredibly detailed and realistic hair that moves and reacts naturally to light, a notoriously difficult element in computer graphics.

For those who prefer to stream their games, many of these RTX titles will also launch on the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform. This includes major releases like Borderlands 4, CINDER CITY, Hell Is Us and The Outer Worlds 2.

NVIDIA App adds global DLSS overrides and software updates

The NVIDIA app is the essential companion for NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU users. It simplifies the process of keeping PCs updated with the latest GeForce Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio Drivers.

New updates to the NVIDIA app include:

Global DLSS overrides

Easily enable DLSS Multi-Frame Generation or DLSS Super Resolution profiles globally across hundreds of DLSS Override titles, instead of needing to configure per title.

Project G-Assist upgrades

The latest update to Project G-Assist introduces a significantly more efficient AI model that uses 40% less memory. Despite its smaller footprint, it responds to queries faster and more accurately calls the right tools.

Highly requested legacy 3D settings

Use easily configurable control panel settings — including anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing and ambient occlusion — to enhance classic games.

The NVIDIA app beta update is available now, with full availability coming next week.

NVIDIA ACE enhances voice-driven gaming experiences

NVIDIA ACE, a suite of generative AI technologies that power lifelike non-playable character interactions, now features in Iconic Interactive’s The Oversight Bureau. Using speech-to-text technology powered by ACE, players can interact naturally with in-game characters using speech.

This system keeps developers in creative control while offering players real agency in games. The Oversight Bureau launches later this year.

NVIDIA RTX Remix evolves with community expansions and new particle system

NVIDIA RTX Remix, an open-source modding platform for remastering classic games with path tracing and neural rendering, continues to grow thanks to its passionate community. At Gamescom, NVIDIA also unveiled a new RTX Remix particle system that brings dynamic, realistically lit and physically accurate particles to 165 classic games. The new particle system will be available in September.

Borderlands 4 GeForce RTX 50 series bundle available now

To celebrate Gearbox’s Borderlands 4, NVIDIA is introducing a new GeForce RTX 50 Series bundle.

Players who purchase a GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, or 5070 desktop system or graphics card, or laptops with a GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU from participating retailers will receive a copy of Borderlands 4 and The Gilded Glory Pack DLC.

In Australia, the offer is available through September 22, 2025, from participating retailers, with prices for the RTX 5070 starting at around A$928. Prices will vary depending on the specific card and retailer.

For more information, head to https://www.nvidia.com/en-au/geforce/campaigns/borderlands-4-bundle/