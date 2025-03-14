18yo pilot learns expensive lesson flying over Sydney Harbour, tries to blame it on AI

In an age where drones have become a popular tool for capturing stunning aerial photography, one 18-year-old Australian has learned a harsh lesson about the importance of adhering to aviation regulations.

On February 6, 2025, an aspiring photographer, known on Instagram as @hirokirulephoto, took to the skies above Sydney Harbour with his drone, snapping a photo of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and a bustling marina.

However, his artistic endeavor came at a steep price—a $1,650 fine from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), Australia’s aviation regulator, for violating the country’s strict drone rules.

The incident, which has since sparked a mix of amusement and debate online, highlights the growing tension between the creative freedom of drone enthusiasts and the legal boundaries designed to ensure public safety. The fine was issued after the young photographer breached restricted airspace, a mistake that has now become a cautionary tale for amateur pilots across the country.

The Incident

The now-infamous photo, showcasing the Sydney Harbour Bridge bathed in the golden hues of a February sunset, was shared on Instagram on February 12, 2025. The image quickly garnered attention for its professional quality, but it wasn’t until recently that the story behind it came to light.

In an Instagram reel posted within the last 24 hours, @hirokirulephoto revealed the consequences of his aerial adventure.

In the caption, the young photographer vented his frustration with a mix of humor and defiance:

️Whoever snitched, hope karma gets you.

Might get it printed to pay off the fine.

Long story, short, I flew a drone in Sydney and some women snitched, got questioned, told them it was AI but they didn’t buy it.

Anyhow got a trespassing and restricted airspace infringement.

Not on my records though so it’s worth it.

The post suggests that the teen was reported by onlookers, leading to an investigation by CASA. His attempt to deflect responsibility by claiming the drone was operated by artificial intelligence (AI) failed to convince the authorities, resulting in the hefty penalty.

Despite the fine, the photographer seems to take it in stride, framing the notice as a badge of honor and suggesting the experience was “worth it” since it won’t impact his record.

Understanding Australia’s Drone Regulations

The incident underscores the importance of understanding Australia’s drone safety rules, which are enforced by CASA to prevent accidents, protect privacy, and ensure the safety of both people and infrastructure.

According to CASA’s official guidelines (

https://www.casa.gov.au/drones/drone-rules/drone-safety-rules

), drone pilots—whether recreational or commercial—must adhere to a set of strict regulations, especially in populated or sensitive areas like Sydney Harbour.

Key rules include:

1. Restricted Airspace Awareness: Sydney Harbour is classified as controlled airspace due to its proximity to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport and the presence of critical infrastructure, such as the Harbour Bridge. Flying a drone in this area without prior authorization is prohibited. Pilots must check the Airservices Australia interactive map or the CASA app to identify no-fly zones before takeoff.

2. Height and Distance Limits: Recreational drones must not fly higher than 120 meters (400 feet) above the ground and must remain within the pilot’s line of sight. Additionally, drones must stay at least 30 meters away from people, vehicles, and structures not under the pilot’s control.

3. Permission Requirements: Operating a drone in populated areas or near restricted sites requires approval from CASA. This includes obtaining a Remote Pilot Licence (RePL) for commercial operations or adhering to specific conditions for recreational use, such as notifying air traffic control in controlled airspace.

4. Weight and Registration: Drones weighing more than 250 grams must be registered with CASA, and pilots must pass an online aviation safety test to obtain a unique identification number. This ensures accountability and traceability in case of violations.

5. No-Fly Zones: Certain areas, including military bases, power stations, prisons, and major public events, are off-limits. Sydney Harbour, with its heavy maritime traffic and tourist attractions, falls under heightened scrutiny, making unauthorized flights a serious offense.

In @hirokirulephoto’s case, it appears he violated the restricted airspace rule by flying over Sydney Harbour without permission.



The fine of $1,650 reflects the severity of the breach, which could have posed risks to other aircraft, boats, and the public below. CASA’s enforcement actions are designed to deter such incidents, and the agency has been ramping up patrols and public awareness campaigns as drone usage surges.

The Rise of Drone Photography and Its Challenges

Drone photography has exploded in popularity, offering enthusiasts and professionals alike the ability to capture unique perspectives that were once the domain of helicopters or specialized equipment. For an 18-year-old with a passion for photography, the allure of capturing Sydney Harbour from above is understandable. However, this case illustrates the fine line between creativity and compliance.

The teen’s Instagram reel has sparked a range of reactions. Some followers admire his boldness and the quality of the photo, with comments like, “That shot is fire—worth every cent!” Others have criticized his disregard for the rules, pointing out the potential dangers: “Cool pic, but what if it crashed into a boat? Reckless.” The mixed response highlights a broader cultural debate about balancing innovation with regulation.

For young pilots like @hirokirulephoto, the incident serves as a wake-up call. While the fine won’t appear on his permanent record—likely because it was a first offense and handled as an administrative penalty—it’s a costly lesson in due diligence.



Had he researched CASA’s requirements or sought permission, he could have legally captured the same image and avoided the financial hit.

Lessons for Aspiring Drone Pilots

This story offers valuable takeaways for anyone interested in drone photography:

– Education is Key: Before flying, familiarize yourself with CASA’s rules and complete the required safety training. The online test is free and takes about 30 minutes, providing peace of mind and legal protection.

– Plan Ahead: Check airspace restrictions using CASA’s tools and apply for authorization if needed. Many restricted areas have streamlined processes for approvals.

– Respect Privacy and Safety: Avoid flying over crowds or private property, and always prioritize the safety of others.

– Invest in Insurance: While not mandatory, drone insurance can cover fines or damages, offering a safety net for new pilots.

Was It Worth It?

For most 18-year-olds, this would be a significant financial hit. Legally, it sounds like he got very lucky, dodging a more severe penalty by avoiding a criminal record, but the experience could have ended differently if the drone had caused harm.

For CASA, the incident reinforces the need for stricter enforcement and education. For the drone community, it’s a reminder that the skies are not a free-for-all, even for the most talented photographers. As drone technology continues to evolve, so too must the awareness and responsibility of those who wield it.

In the end, @hirokirulephoto’s framed infringement notice may become a quirky conversation piece, but it also stands as a symbol of a lesson learned the hard way. For aspiring drone pilots, the message is clear: the sky’s the limit—provided you follow the rules.