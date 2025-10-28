1X’s NEO Humanoid Robot is now available to order today – US$20k or $499pm

Today is the day the future of home robotics got real, folks. 1X Technologies, the Norwegian company backed by OpenAI, has officially launched its NEO Home Robot for order, moving it from a futuristic concept to a product with a concrete price tag.

This announcement isn’t just another flashy prototype reveal; it’s a commitment to bringing a general-purpose, autonomous humanoid into the consumer market.

The NEO is designed to tackle the mundane, repetitive household chores that eat up our precious free time. 1X is betting big that consumers are ready to invest a significant sum in a tireless, intelligent assistant ready to integrate seamlessly into a human-centric home.

With a look that is minimalist and non-threatening, this is a clear shot across the bow of every other company racing to put a robot in your living room.

NEO The Home Robot

Skills And Learning: A Helper That Gets Smarter

The NEO is not just a fancy shell; it’s a machine built to learn and grow its capabilities the more it’s used. It arrives with a foundational set of capabilities, allowing it to perform basic tasks right out of the box. From fetching items to opening doors or flipping off a light switch, it covers the fundamental duties you would expect from a helper.

Its primary interaction is through voice command, much like a sophisticated virtual assistant, combined with a dedicated mobile app for more complex scheduling and management. This dual control mechanism ensures that tasks can be assigned in the moment or pre-programmed to fit a busy schedule.

The true breakthrough is in how the robot expands its repertoire. 1X’s core strategy involves remote assistance—if the robot encounters a task it hasn’t learned yet, an “1X Expert” can remotely guide the NEO through the activity.

This “human-in-the-loop” training is crucial, as it rapidly feeds new, real-world data back into the central AI model, enabling the entire fleet of NEO robots to become collectively smarter with every assisted task. The NEO is constantly leveraging 1X’s AI model to adapt to the highly diverse and unpredictable home environment.

Technology And Hardware: Built For The Home

The physical design of the NEO is an engineering marvel focused on blending high performance with domestic safety. The robot stands 5’6″ and weighs in at a surprisingly light 66 lbs (approx. 30kg), making it safe and easy to navigate a crowded home. The aesthetic is gentle, covered in a soft body made from a custom 3D Lattice Polymer which acts as a protective cushion around its internal components.

The sophisticated hardware is what makes the NEO truly general-purpose. Its brain is the 1X Cortex—a powerful computing platform based on NVIDIA Jetson Thor—providing the necessary power for real-time visual processing and AI-driven decision-making.

Feature Description 5’6” Height Designed to naturally interface with human environments, allowing it to easily reach standard kitchen counters, doorknobs, and shelves. 66 lbs Weight The low weight is a significant achievement, enabling it to move more safely and efficiently within a crowded home, preventing damage or injury. 4 Hours Battery Life with Fast Charging While the duration is finite, the robot can autonomously dock and fast charge itself, managing its power supply without requiring human intervention. Soft Body Made from 3D Lattice Polymer This custom material provides a compliant and soft surface, which is essential for safety when operating around people, pets, and fragile household items. 1X Cortex Based on NVIDIA Jetson Thor The robot’s computation is powered by the high-end NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, providing the necessary processing capability for real-time AI, vision, and navigation tasks. 22 DoF Human-Level Hand Dexterity The hands are highly articulated, featuring 22 degrees of freedom, which grants the robot the ability to perform precise and intricate tasks, like folding laundry or handling delicate objects. 154 lbs Lift Despite its light frame, the NEO possesses a strong lift capacity, capable of lifting objects up to 154 lbs (around 70kg). 55 lbs Carry Its ability to carry 55 lbs (approx. 25kg) means it can haul heavy groceries, large stacks of books, or full laundry baskets with ease. 4 Mics 360° Audio Pickup The four microphones are configured for 360-degree audio capture, allowing the robot to accurately hear and process voice commands from any direction in a room. 3 Speakers For Immersive Sound The integrated speaker system is designed for high-quality audio output, used for clear voice responses, playing media, or even sound effects. 2x 8MP Fisheye Cameras for Vision Vision is handled by two high-resolution 8MP fisheye cameras, giving it a wide field of view to perceive and map its surroundings, and identify objects. 22 dB Max Noise Level Operating at a noise level quieter than a typical modern refrigerator, the robot ensures a minimal, non-disruptive presence in the home.

Pricing And Availability

This is where the rubber meets the road. 1X is launching the NEO with a premium price point, acknowledging the advanced nature of the technology and the cost of being an early adopter. The robot is available in three distinct, neutral colours.

The company is offering two main options for customers:

Early Access (Ownership)

This option provides full ownership of the NEO and is priced at A$30,370 (US$20,000). It targets true pioneers by including a three-year warranty, access to premium support, and priority delivery to get the robot into their homes as soon as possible.

Standard (Subscription)

The subscription model is set at A$758 per month (US$499 per month). This provides monthly access to the robot, including a ‘Starter Productivity Package’ of capabilities and standard delivery. This plan is designed to lower the initial cost barrier for those interested in long-term access.

Regardless of the chosen plan, a deposit of A$304 (US$200) is required today to secure a spot in the order queue. This pricing strategy places the NEO as a luxury item, yet its subscription model suggests 1X is already planning for a future where household robots are a routine monthly expense, much like a smartphone or streaming service.

For more information, head to https://www.1x.tech/neo