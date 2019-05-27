2019 Mazda 6 now on sale, making great even better

The Mazda 6 is one of the most well-respected cars on the market and this year’s refresh just went on sale. With this release, Mazda has further refined the ride with new technologies added and its powertrain line-up simplified.



On sale from today, May 27 2019, the update comes only a year on from the 2018 launch of the redesigned and re-engineered Mazda6, offering an even more sophisticated package.

The driving feel and dynamic handling have been improved thanks to Mazda6 adopting G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) across all grades. An enhanced version of the existing GVC vehicle dynamics control technology, GVC Plus adds yaw moment control for better stability and composure when cornering.

Further inspiring confidence and boosting convenience, Mazda6 makes the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) standard, along with the now expected Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

The Mazda6’s quiet ride is complemented by an enhanced audio system for clearer FM radio sound. A second antenna has been added to the vehicle, expanding the overall reception range and cancelling out noise generated by secondary wave interference, which occurs when radio waves from the broadcasting station are reflected by solid objects like buildings.

For the range-topping Atenza, the creature comfort list is extended with the addition of a heated steering wheel.

A simplified powertrain line-up gives customers the choice between two highly efficient and powerful Skyactiv petrol engines.

Sport and Touring grades are offered with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5L petrol engine. Equipped with cylinder deactivation that contributes to a low fuel consumption rate of 7L/100km, the 2.5 produces a maximum of 140k at 6,000rpm and 252Nm at 4,000rpm.

The higher spec GT and Atenza models come standard with the prodigious Skyactiv-G 2.5T turbocharged petrol engine. The engine’s dynamic pressure turbo system delivers excellent boost through the rev range, helping to produce a maximum power output of 170kW at 4,000rpm and 420Nm at 2,000rpm.

Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi, said the update reflects Mazda’s commitment to improving and enhancing its vehicles and the driving experience at every opportunity.

“The 2018 redesign of Mazda6 saw significant improvements and equipment upgrades; this update is about fine-tuning our flagship passenger car by adding the most advanced technologies available to us,” Mazda Australia Managing Director, Vinesh Bhindi

On sale now, the 2019 Mazda 6 starts from A$34,490 and ranges up to A$51,190 for the top model (MLP). Owners can select from 2 body types: wagon and sedan, and 4 model grades: Sport, Touring, GT and Atenza.