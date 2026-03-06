$3 per litre: As fuel prices climb, it could accelerate Australia’s EV transition

7 News Sydney has just reported on a service station in Liverpool, Sydney, NSW selling petrol (Premium 98), for a massive A$2.99 per litre. It is believed to be the most expensive fuel in the country, but indicative of the rising costs as global supplies face challenges as a result of the US/Iran war.

Petrol prices in Sydney are tonight hitting $3 a litre as concerns deepen over oil supplies from the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/iFnCJOHZ73 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 6, 2026

The reality of the $3-dollar per litre

Many Australians already considered the cost of living to be high (as compared to wages), and talks of a cost of living crisis has been a common feature of daily news in Australia since the last federal election.

Having an essential product like petrol (and diesel) increase sharply in price will further add to those financial pressures, especially as transport and logistics companies cover their increased costs, which ultimately get realised in the price of goods and services consumers buy.

While we have seen fuel prices fluctuate for years, the current trajectory is unlike anything in recent memory.

While this servo may have been an outlier today, the broader trend is higher prices, with the price per litre for regular unleaded is consistently pushing past the $2.20 and $2.30 marks in major cities.

The volatility of the global oil market is now on full display, driven by the uncertainty of supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

“If Iran can shut the Strait, and choose to do so, that would be a significant supply chain shock to oil. We would likely see prices skyrocket if that occurs.” Peter Khoury, Spokesman, NRMA.

China also recently placed restrictions on the amount exported, which further places supply-side pressure for Australia.

We’ve seen this story before and as the cost of transport rises, families look at options to reduce their regular expenses like fuel. One such option that more Australian families will consider is switching to an Electric Vehcile.

Clearly selling your existing vehicle and buying a new vehicle will have some changeover costs and your break even point will vary based on the specific prices of each vehicle.

To help calculate this, I built a total cost of ownership web app that allows you to input your exact figures and understand your best option (ICE vs EV). If you use the TCO Calculator, just be sure to adjust the default assumptions to reflect your scenario.

The price stability of electrons

In stark contrast to the daily roller coaster of petrol prices, the cost of electricity to charge an EV remains remarkably stable. While petrol can jump 30 or 40 cents in a single afternoon due to a “price cycle” or a headline overseas, electricity rates are generally fixed for months or years.

Most EV owners in Australia are currently paying around $0.30 per kWh for home charging, which translates to a predictable “refuelling” cost. With some dedicated EV plans, you can pay as low as $0.08 per kWh to recharge.

For a popular EV like the Tesla Model Y, a full charge at home on an average plan costs roughly A$17.25, providing around 450km of range. If you are lucky enough to be on an 8-cent overnight plan, that same 450km of range costs a staggering A$4.60.

If you have solar + battery, you could reduce this cost to almost nothing, however you obviously need to incorporate that up-front investment into the cost equation, noting that the Government’s battery rebate program is providing to be popular.

To get that same distance in a petrol SUV at $2.50 per litre, you’d be looking at closer to A$100, or between $15.00 and $20.00 for each 100km you travel.

This gap in operating costs is no longer just a small saving; it’s a massive annual dividend for those who have made the switch.

Changing the Australian car buyer’s mindset

For a long time, the primary barrier to EV adoption in Australia was the upfront purchase price. However, as petrol nears $3.00 per litre, the “total cost of ownership” is becoming the metric that matters most to families.

We are seeing a record number of Australians move toward EVs, with sales hitting over 11,000 units in February 2026 alone. Electric vehicles now account for nearly 12 per cent of the total new car market in Australia.

The peace of mind that comes from knowing exactly what it costs to get to work each week is a powerful motivator.

Energy independence in the garage

The current geopolitical climate highlights how vulnerable our transport system is to international conflict. Every time tensions rise in the Middle East, Australian motorists pay a “conflict tax” at the pump.

EV owners with rooftop solar are effectively bypassing this entire global supply chain. They are generating their own fuel from the sun, insulating their household budgets from the whims of oil-producing nations.

Even for those without solar, the shift to a domestic energy source like the Australian power grid provides a level of security petrol never will.

The infrastructure build out

As more people flee the high cost of petrol, the pressure on our charging infrastructure is only going to increase. The good news is that the network is expanding rapidly, with more ultra-fast chargers appearing along major highways.

Companies are racing to install chargers at shopping centres and workplaces where cars sit idle for hours. This convenience factor, combined with the cost savings, is making the traditional “trip to the servo” look increasingly antiquated.

As we see more affordable models from brands like BYD, Geely, Xpeng, GAC and MG entering the market, the economic case only gets stronger.