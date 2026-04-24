Victoria wants 50% of new light vehicle sales to be EVs by 2030

The Victorian Government is accelerating the transition to a cleaner transport future by investing heavily in the infrastructure required to support Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs). As more Victorians make the switch to electric cars, the state is focused on removing the barriers to entry, specifically around charging accessibility and upfront costs.

Victoria has set an ambitious target for ZEVs to make up 50% of all new light vehicle sales by 2030. This goal is a cornerstone of the state’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2045, given that the transport sector is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

To support this transition, the government has implemented a range of initiatives designed to make ZEVs a practical choice for everyday drivers. This includes significant grants for public charging networks and the transition of the government’s own fleet to electric models.

Boosting the charging network across regional Victoria

One of the biggest hurdles for potential EV owners has been range anxiety, particularly for those living in or travelling to regional areas. The Victorian Government is addressing this by funding the installation of ultra-fast charging stations across the state.

The Destination Charging Program and the Charging the Regions initiative are ensuring that no matter where you drive in Victoria, a charger is never too far away. These projects focus on high-traffic tourist routes and regional hubs to ensure seamless travel for EV drivers.

By placing chargers at popular destinations like parks, shopping precincts, and council buildings, the state is making charging a passive activity. Drivers can plug in while they shop or explore, making the ownership experience much more convenient than traditional petrol stops.

Financial incentives and the cost of ownership

While the initial purchase price of an electric vehicle can be higher than an internal combustion engine equivalent, the long-term savings are becoming impossible to ignore. Fuel savings and reduced maintenance costs mean that EVs often have a lower total cost of ownership over time.

The Victorian Government previously offered subsidies to lower the entry price, and while some programs have evolved, the focus remains on making these vehicles accessible. There are still significant benefits for businesses and individuals looking to modernize their transport options.

In addition to state-based efforts, the Federal Government’s Electric Car Discount provides a Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) exemption for eligible plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. This can save Australian employees thousands of dollars a year when using a novated lease.

Transitioning the government fleet

The Victorian Government is leading by example by committing to integrate 400 ZEVs into its own fleet. This move not only reduces the government’s carbon footprint but also helps kickstart the secondary market for used EVs.

When these fleet vehicles are eventually sold, they provide a more affordable entry point for Victorian families who may not be able to afford a brand-new electric car. This “trickle-down” effect is vital for achieving mass adoption across all demographics.

“The Victorian Government is leading the way in the transition to Zero Emission Vehicles, making them more accessible and affordable for all Victorians.” Lily D’Ambrosio, Minister for Energy and Resources, Victorian Government.

Charging at home and the grid impact

For most EV owners, the majority of charging happens at home during the night. The government is working closely with energy providers to ensure the grid can handle the increased demand as more homes install high-capacity wall boxes.

Smart charging technology is being encouraged to allow vehicles to charge when renewable energy generation is high or when demand on the grid is low. This helps balance the load and ensures that the transition to EVs actually supports a greener energy grid.

The cost of installing a home charger in Australia typically ranges from A$1,000 to A$2,500 depending on the complexity of the electrical work. However, the ability to “fill up” for a fraction of the cost of petrol makes this a high-value investment for many.

Impact on the local automotive industry

The shift to ZEVs is also creating new opportunities for Victorian businesses in the EV supply chain. From software development for charging networks to the physical installation of hardware, a new local industry is rapidly growing.

Victoria is already home to several innovative companies working on battery technology and heavy-vehicle electrification. The government’s support for the sector ensures that Victoria remains at the forefront of automotive technology in Australia.

As the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars approaches in various international markets, Victoria is positioning itself to be ready for an all-electric future. This proactive approach ensures that the state isn’t left behind as global manufacturers shift their focus away from fossil fuels.

Future targets and the path to 2030

The road to 50% ZEV sales by 2030 is steep, but the infrastructure being laid today provides the foundation. Public confidence is growing as the visibility of chargers increases and the variety of EV models in Australia expands.

We are seeing a massive influx of new brands and models, from affordable hatchbacks to high-end performance SUVs. This variety is essential to meet the diverse needs of Victorian drivers, whether they are commuting in the city or towing in the country.

The Victorian Government continues to monitor the uptake and adjust its strategies to ensure the transition is equitable. The focus remains on ensuring that the benefits of ZEVs—lower running costs, quieter streets, and cleaner air—are available to everyone.

For more information, head to https://www.energy.vic.gov.au/renewable-energy/zero-emission-vehicles