60% of Australian drivers are actively turning off driver-assist safety features

Modern vehicles are packed with incredible technology designed specifically to save lives, but it seems Australians just aren’t using it.

A shocking new revelation highlights a massive disconnect between advanced car safety tech and everyday driver behaviour. Drivers across the country are actively choosing to disable the very systems built to prevent crashes on our roads.

According to new research from IAG, the parent company of brands including NRMA Insurance, CGU, and WFI, smart car safety technology is not delivering a reduction in road accidents. The reason behind this is incredibly frustrating for those of us who advocate for automotive technology. A massive portion of the driving public is manually intervening to turn these life-saving systems off.

Head of the NRMA Insurance Research Centre Shawn Ticehurst discussed the global baseline for this technology and the stark local reality.

The safety benefits of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are well established globally.



However, 60% of Australian drivers tell us they are actively turning off driver-assist safety features in their cars, meaning those people are missing out on realising the safety benefits – and that’s a major concern.” Shawn Ticehurst, Head of the NRMA Insurance Research Centre, NRMA Insurance.

The cost of ignoring safety tech

To understand the true impact of this technological disconnect, we look at the latest accident data. NRMA Insurance received data from more than 69,000 motor collision claims in 2026 alone. The most common crashes are exactly the types of incidents that smart car safety technology is designed to help prevent.

Rear-end crashes and failing to give way are the absolute most common causes of motor incidents in Australia. Reversing mishaps, hitting stationary objects, and animal collisions also rank highly in the top eight list of common crashes. The full list of the 2026 top collision types paints a clear picture of driver error.

The top spot goes to rear-end collisions, followed by failure to give way. Reversing accidents and hitting stationary objects take the third and fourth spots. Single vehicle accidents, animal collisions, unsafe manoeuvres, and head-on collisions round out the top eight.

Good ADAS could prevent these accidents

Smart car safety technology is specifically engineered to reduce the severity of these exact common crash types. Features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and cross-traffic alerts are built specifically to mitigate rear-end collisions and unsafe manoeuvres. Lane departure warnings and parking sensors are there to stop us from hitting stationary objects.

If drivers simply left their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems active, we could see a drastic reduction in these statistics. Good ADAS acts as a second set of eyes on the road, reacting faster than human reflexes allow. To combat this tech aversion, the NRMA Insurance Research Centre is conducting an Australian-first field study.

The study is observing and analysing how drivers are operating ADAS in the real world. The goal is to create opportunities for greater ADAS education to help improve safety outcomes on our roads. IAG plans to publish its full ADAS research findings mid-year, which should provide fascinating insights into user interfaces and driver frustration.

Roadkill and the wildlife threat

It is not just inner-city driving where this technology could save the day. Animal collisions rank sixth on the list of top collision types across the country. NRMA Insurance received more than 15,000 animal collision claims in 2025.

This figure represents a massive 21% increase since 2024, with a particular impact on regional and rural roads. Good ADAS, especially systems equipped with low-light animal detection, could be an absolute game-changer in rural areas. Kangaroos were by far the most common animal involved in collisions, accounting for 84% of all animal collisions.

They are followed by wallabies, wombats, deer, and foxes. NRMA Insurance Executive Manager Claims Nick Kirkovski noted that seasonal changes drastically increase these risks.

“animal encounters on Australian roads increase through autumn and winter as the days become shorter and wildlife activity peaks at dusk, dawn and night.



Wildlife can appear on the road with little warning, which is why it’s so important for drivers to stay alert, particularly when travelling long distances in regional areas.” Nick Kirkovski, Executive Manager Claims, NRMA Insurance.

The shift to electric vehicles

The NRMA Insurance Research Centre is the only facility of its kind in Australia. Its primary purpose is researching how emerging mobility technologies will affect operational and insurance risk in the future. This includes tracking the massive shift toward electrified transport and the tech integration that comes with it.

The centre collaborates with industry bodies and universities to research the expanding range of EVs entering the market. There are now over 100 EV models available to Australians, bringing even more advanced software to our roads. In recent months, NRMA Insurance has seen a 121% spike in EV quote starts in April this year compared to April 2025.

Fuel price volatility and concerns about supply continue to drive consumer interest in battery-powered alternatives. This trend marks a notable shift from two years ago when the Changing Gears report Part 1 was released. At that time, only 20% of Australians planning to buy a car in the next five years were considering an EV.

Upfront costs, range anxiety, and charging times were previously the key barriers to adoption. NRMA Insurance will be releasing the third iteration of its Changing Gears Report mid-year. This will investigate the impact of the current oil crisis on attitudes toward EV adoption in Australia.

Staying safe on the roads

While we wait for driver habits to catch up with vehicle capabilities, basic road safety remains absolutely crucial. NRMA Insurance recommends avoiding driving at dawn, dusk, or night-time where possible to reduce the risk of animal collisions. This is usually when animals are most active, and a lack of light makes it much more difficult to see them.

If you are heading out on a long trip, it is important to have a good night’s sleep beforehand. You should also schedule regular breaks, ideally taking a 15-minute break every two hours. Drivers should actively reduce their speed inside signposted wildlife areas to give themselves more reaction time.

If you see an animal on or near the road, you should try to slowly brake and avoid swerving. Swerving can often lead to a loss of vehicle control and result in far more severe accidents. If you hit an animal, and it is safe to do so, you should check the animal’s welfare and contact your local wildlife rescue service.

These insights are being shared as part of National Road Safety Week. NRMA Insurance supports the initiative and its central focus to encourage drivers to take the Pledge to Drive So Others Survive. By publicly committing to safer choices and letting our car’s safety tech do its job, we can make Australian roads safer.

‘For more information, head to https://www.nrma.com.au

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