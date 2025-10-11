A China tariff threat from the US, just wiped Billions off Wall Street and Crypto Markets

Overnight, the US stock market took a massive hit, dragging down the cryptocurrency world with it. This wasn’t a slow correction or a minor wobble; we saw a sharp, significant plunge. The tech sector, which had been flying high on the wings of AI optimism, was some of the most impacted by the events overnight.

The major indices on Wall Street all closed significantly lower, erasing what had been a positive start to the day for many. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is home to the giants of the digital world, was hit hardest, tumbling 3.6%. That is a brutal day by any measure.

The broader S&P 500, a key measure of the US economy’s health, shed 1.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 604 points, or 1.3%. For a market that had been flirting with all-time highs just hours earlier, this was a savage and rapid reversal of fortune.

The tech sell-off

The biggest losses were concentrated in the companies that have driven the market’s incredible gains over the past year—the semiconductor and AI-related stocks. These are the companies we talk about every day here at techAU.

Stocks like NVIDIA, which set a new all-time high in early trading, reversed course dramatically and finished down 4.9%. Its rival, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), fared even worse, sinking 7.8%. Tesla, a tech-auto innovator with massive Chinese exposure, dropped over 4%.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’—the cohort of mega-cap tech stocks—all took a beating. Amazon tumbled more than 3% and Apple, which manufactures and sells a huge volume of its products in China, slipped 2%. When the biggest names in the game bleed red, the rest of the market inevitably follows.

Crypto Contagion

The days of Bitcoin and Ethereum acting as uncorrelated “digital gold” seem to be firmly in the rearview mirror. When the traditional markets go down hard, crypto seems to follow, and this time was no exception.

In the wake of the stock market carnage, the crypto market experienced a heavy sell-off, with billions wiped off the total market capitalisation. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, saw a multi-per cent drop, mirroring the decline in high-risk tech assets.

This increased correlation is a critical risk factor for investors, as it limits the diversification benefits crypto was once thought to offer. When investor risk appetite evaporates in the stock market, the most speculative assets, like Bitcoin and altcoins, are often the first to be jettisoned.

Trade War 2.0

The entire market meltdown can be traced back to a single, unscripted announcement from the US President. Late in the US trading day, President Donald Trump threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The shock announcement came via a post later shared by the official Whitehouse account. In this post, he accused China of “becoming very hostile” and holding the world “captive” through its control of rare earth metals. This immediately reignited fears of an all-out trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Perhaps the most alarming statement was the reference to a new tarrif on China which is paid by US companies that import goods from China and new was a restriction on exports of critical software to China, without the necessary detail to explain what the definition of ‘critical’ really means.

“America will impose a Tarrif of 100% on China.”

"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is History. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Kx6deI2voC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 10, 2025

The China Counter-Move

Trump’s rhetoric was in direct response to several recent, provocative moves by Beijing. China had tightened export controls on rare earth minerals, which are absolutely vital for the manufacture of high-tech and defence products, including semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.

China also launched an antitrust probe into US chip giant Qualcomm and imposed new port fees on American ships. These actions, combined with the cancellation of a planned meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping at the upcoming APEC summit, sent a clear message: the trade war is back on.

“One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America.” Donald Trump, President of the United States.

The tech sector’s sharp fall is no surprise, as these companies have the most significant exposure to China. They rely on the country for both manufacturing their products and as a huge, critical customer base.

New tariffs mean two things: higher costs for raw materials and components, which squeezes profit margins, and potentially higher prices for consumers, which could hit demand. This double whammy is why investors dumped tech stocks so quickly.

“It’s not surprising to see technology related stocks down the most today as they have significant exposure to China in both manufacturing and as a large customer. Clearly, our relationship with the second largest economy in the world just got more difficult.” Art Hogan, Chief Market Strategist at B. Riley Wealth,

Beyond the Tariffs: Other headwinds

While the tariff threat was the immediate trigger, the market was already fragile due to weaker-than-expected corporate earnings. Several major companies, even those showing growth, posted results that did not meet the extremely high expectations of investors.

The bar is set incredibly high in this market, particularly for AI and tech growth stocks. Any hint of a slowdown or margin pressure is enough to spook traders, and the tariff news simply gave sellers a compelling reason to exit their positions en masse.

Rising Bond Yields

Another silent killer in the background is the continued rise in US bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield recently spiked to levels not seen in over a year.

When bond yields rise, safe investments like government bonds become more attractive compared to riskier stocks, especially those with high valuations like in the tech sector. Higher yields also mean increased borrowing costs for companies, which can slow future growth and dampen profits.

Ongoing Government Shutdown

Adding to the general anxiety is the ongoing US government shutdown, which is now in its tenth day. The failure of Congress to pass funding measures is more than just political theatre—it deepens investor anxiety and delays the release of key government economic reports, leaving the market flying blind.

The combination of trade war fears, weak earnings, rising yields, and political paralysis created a perfect storm. It was a stark reminder that even a market riding the high of an AI boom is not immune to fundamental economic and geopolitical realities.

What it means for Australians

The ASX 200, Australia’s benchmark index, will inevitably feel the pain when it opens for trading next week. Our market is closely linked to global sentiment, and a US tech and trade war panic almost always leads to a drop here.

Investors should brace for a downturn, particularly in Australian tech stocks and mining companies with significant China exposure. The volatility is set to be high, and what happens next will depend entirely on whether the US-China tensions ease or continue to spiral.

The Price of Technology

For the everyday tech consumer in Australia, the real-world impact could eventually be felt in your wallet. If tariffs are implemented, the cost of everything from smartphones and laptops to GPUs and electric vehicle components could increase.

Any business selling products or services that rely on Chinese manufacturing, which is virtually every tech product we use, will have to make a tough call: absorb the higher tariff cost, or pass it on to the consumer. This could be a significant blow to the already strained cost of living for Aussies.

Looking Ahead: The Waiting Game

The market is now in a period of extreme uncertainty. Investors are essentially holding their breath, waiting to see if President Trump’s threat is a negotiating tactic or a signal of a prolonged economic conflict.

Should trade negotiations miraculously gain traction, the markets could snap back sharply—that’s the nature of policy-driven sell-offs. For now, however, the path of least resistance points downwards, suggesting a rocky and high-volatility environment ahead.

The tech world’s biggest lesson from this episode is simple: in the modern, globally connected economy, politics is the new technology, and it can break the best growth story in a single tweet. Keep your eyes on the news, and be ready for more wild swings.