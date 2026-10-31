A look back at All Energy Australia 2026 : home battery launches, 500+ speakers and 490+ suppliers

The All Energy Australia 2026 has wrapped up at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). The organisers bill it as APAC’s largest clean energy event, and this year’s home batteries, grid-scale storage and EV charging launches go a long way to explaining why it keeps getting bigger.

The event ran across two days, Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 October 2026, at MCEC in South Wharf. If you were hoping to get along this weekend, you’ve missed it. The show floor closed on Thursday afternoon and the official site has already rolled over to next year’s dates.

Here’s what was on, who was there and why it matters if you have solar on the roof, a battery on the wall or an EV in the garage.

What All Energy Australia is

All Energy Australia is a B2B conference and exhibition for the clean energy industry, organised by RX Global (formerly Reed Exhibitions). It has been running for more than 15 years and is held in partnership with the Clean Energy Council. It’s supported by the Energy Efficiency Council, Electric Vehicle Council, Master Electricians Australia, EnergyLab, Solar Accreditation Australia and Bioenergy Australia.

The 2026 edition promised more than 490 suppliers on the exhibition floor and more than 500 speakers across over 100 sessions, covering more than 30 topics. Sessions ran on the expo floor and in the Convention Centre.

The show floor was split into the general exhibition plus three dedicated zones:

EV Tech and Infrastructure

Energy Management, supported by the Energy Efficiency Council

Grid and Network

Speakers and conference streams

The conference covered the whole energy transition, from policy and finance down to the hardware installers deal with every day. Streams listed on the official site include:

Policy and funding reforms, and investment and finance

Renewable Energy Zones and grid and network integration

Battery and energy storage, and virtual power plants

EV technology and infrastructure

Data centre energy efficiency

Solar and wind, PPAs and the National Electricity Market

Demand response and decarbonisation and electrification

Green hydrogen, bioenergy, marine energy and green buildings

Workforce planning and community engagement

Speakers highlighted on the official 2026 speaker list include:

The Hon. Jaclyn Symes MP, Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources

The Hon. David Davis, Victorian Shadow Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction

Darren Miller, CEO of ARENA

Luke Robinson, GM System Modelling at AEMO

Julie Delvecchio, CEO of the Electric Vehicle Council

Amandine Denis-Ryan, CEO of IEEFA Australia

Alison Reeve, Economist at the Grattan Institute

Belinda Dennett, CEO of Data Centres Australia

Andrew Sung, Head of Charging at Origin Energy

Sajid Hasan, Chief Product Officer at BYD and Denza Australia

Bernard Norton, Managing Director Australia at Hitachi Energy

Sam Evans, The Electric Viking on YouTube

There were plenty of tradies on the floor too. The Clean Energy Council Masterclass offered free CPD sessions for solar, inverter and battery installers and designers, with 100 CPD points available across the two days. Other events included the EnergyLab Startup Showcase, a Victorian Government Seminar Series on day one, First Nations Yarning Circles and the SolarBuddy Light Build.

#SungrowAU | Highlights from All-Energy Australia 2026!

What an incredible two days in Melbourne!



At All-Energy Australia 2026, Sungrow showcased its latest innovations across residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale energy solutions, bringing together the people… pic.twitter.com/01pDizJ3QH — Sungrow Asia Pacific (@AsiaSungrow) October 29, 2026

The home battery launches

The home battery launches were the story of the show. Australia has a federally subsidised battery market and solar sharing deals that offer free midday power, and almost every major inverter and storage brand turned up with something new for that setup.

Sungrow gave its PowerHarbour all-in-one residential energy storage system its Australian debut. It’s built around 7kWh and 10kWh stackable modules, and supported configurations scale to 120kWh. Selected PowerHarbour Pro configurations add integrated EV charging designed with future V2X in mind, though Sungrow notes the SHSA-Pro model is marked as coming soon. Sungrow says PowerHarbour has IP66 and C5 corrosion protection and AFCI 3.0, and runs at below 30 dB(A).

“Australia’s transition towards more connected home energy systems presents a significant opportunity for the industry. We believe the next step is not simply adding more features, but making solar, storage and energy management work together more effectively.



With PowerHarbour, our focus is on bringing these technologies together in a practical, flexible solution that can support different household needs as the market evolves.” Scott Su, Technical Service Director, Sungrow Australia.

SAJ brought the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5 to Stand M143. SAJ says they are the first products approved under Australia’s new SA TS 5398 standard, and DEKRA and CCS were scheduled to present the CEC certificates on the stand at 2pm on the Wednesday. The EK70 HS5 combines a hybrid inverter, LFP battery and whole-home backup with 6, 7 and 9kWh blocks. The EK90 HS5 moves up to 12,000-cycle cells and a 15-year warranty.

“Installers told us they want one integrated system that’s faster to install and that they can stand behind. Being the first brand listed under SA TS 5398 is the proof.” Alan Li, Sales Director, SAJ Electric Australia.

FranklinWH used Booth HH135 to unveil a multi-phase hybrid battery system for Australia and New Zealand. It connects battery storage directly to the solar panels and supports single, split and three-phase grids. Homeowners can use the built-in aPower controller or add an aGate for extra solar, generators, V2L and Smart Circuits. FranklinWH also previewed Energy Optimiser, which drops fixed time-of-use schedules for predictive charging, and a Connect Portal for installers.

“A fixed schedule treats every day the same, and no two days are the same, so Energy Optimiser reads the tariff, the solar forecast and how a household actually uses power, then adjusts the battery to match.” Ke Bi, Global CEO, FranklinWH.

Anker SOLIX showed its new XE Home Battery, an all-in-one inverter and battery that Anker says stands 1.3 metres tall even at 28kWh. It uses 314Ah LFP cells rated for 10,000 cycles and scales from 7kWh to 42kWh per stack. Its dual-cycle design is built around the Solar Sharer Offer’s three-hour free midday window. Anker says a single 7kWh module can deliver up to 14kWh of usable energy a day by cycling twice.

Anker also showed its Solarbank 4 Pro and Solarbank 4 Max AC balcony solar products. It was clear these were for industry discussion only and won’t be sold locally until the relevant Australian compliance requirements are finalised and met. That’s an important caveat for renters getting excited about plug-in solar.

Hinen also exhibited at Booth J101 with residential storage and EV charging, including its A15 system.

Utility-scale and mining

Up the scale, Sungrow showed its PowerKeeper C&I system, which it says scales from 100kWh to 1MWh. It also brought the liquid-cooled PowerStack 255CS (110kW/257kWh), a full-size PowerTitan 3.0 and its 1+X modular inverter. Sungrow says PowerTitan 3.0 packs a 1.8MW PCS and 7.14MWh of LFP batteries into a 20-foot container, and that its project pipeline across Australia and New Zealand is more than 10GW.

Sungrow also unveiled its iNexGrid all-scenario microgrid solution, aimed at mining, AI data centres, C&I sites and island power supply. It pairs PowerTitan 3.0 grid-forming storage with Sungrow’s Nexus-M100 microgrid controller and what the company calls a Five-Layer System Protection architecture. For mining microgrids, Sungrow says its “Regulation Instead of Shedding” approach adjusts storage and diesel output on the fly, lifting power reliability to 99.99% and avoiding costly production shutdowns.

Until next year

The products at All Energy Australia 2026 show where Australia’s energy transition is heading for households. Batteries are now designed around our tariffs and free-power windows, installs are getting faster and simpler, and EV charging is moving into the home energy system rather than sitting beside it.

Our homes are already doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Australian rooftop solar recently smashed two grid records in VIC and SA. Home battery uptake exploded once the federal subsidy kicked in, with 100,000 new home batteries in just four months last year. All Energy is where the next wave of that hardware gets shown to the installers who will put it on Australian walls.

The new SA TS 5398 battery standard also matters more than it sounds. If you’re buying a home battery in 2027, check whether it’s listed under the new standard. On the EV side, the agenda’s focus on charging, V2X and virtual power plants suggests your car and your battery will increasingly be managed as one system. After Everything Electric Sydney 2026 showed the consumer side of EVs, All Energy covered the infrastructure behind them.

The 2027 event returns to MCEC on 27 and 28 October 2027.

For more information, head to All Energy Australia.