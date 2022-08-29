A ship carrying 2,000+ new Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys, is about to unload a record Aussie quarter

If you haven’t noticed an increase in Tesla’s on the road, you’re about to. In the past month, we heard from Aussie-born Tesla Chair, Robyn Denholm who suggested Tesla sales could double here by the end of the year.

We now have some data to back that up and EV sales certainly look stronger than ever in Australia.

For the first time, Tesla has sent a ship directly from Shanghai, non-stop direct to Port Kembla, NSW. The Asian Vision spent a small time there, before continuing on to its most important destination, Melbourne where it is understood to be carrying more than 2,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Ys.

To put that into perspective, Tesla registered around 12,000 sales for the entire 2021 calendar year, so to see double the monthly average arrive on a single ship shows a significant growth in sales.

Typically we’ve seen around 3 ships arrive in Australia per quarter, but with the Shanghai shut down well and truly behind Tesla, they have sent a staggering 7 ships to Australia in just 2 months. With a month still left in Q3 2022, there is no doubt this will be a record quarter for Tesla sales in Australia, also powering a record number of EVs sold in the same period.

For those looking for more information on when their Tesla order is expected to arrive, I’d definitely recommend subscribing to VedaPrime’s Patreon or follow @VedaPrime on Twitter. I recently did this to track our Model Y order, enabling us a better-estimated delivery date than what Tesla could offer us.

The service provides detail on shipping updates and really valuable insights into the timeline expected once your car lands in Australia. We plan on selling our existing (and last) ICE SUV ahead of the Model Y’s arrival, so knowing these timeframes is incredibly valuable.