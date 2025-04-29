A Sydney University is offering Master of IT, includes blockchain, AI, Cyber and more

SAE University College is stepping up to address Australia’s critical technology skills gap with the launch of its new Master of Information Technology (MIT) at its Sydney campus.

This postgraduate degree aims to equip graduates with the in-demand technical skills needed to thrive in Australia’s competitive tech industry, all within SAE’s renowned creative learning environment.

This new MIT program builds upon the success of SAE’s existing Bachelor of Computer Science and is structured to directly address the current skills shortage. The two-year program employs a project-based learning approach, ensuring students gain practical, job-ready skills from the outset.

They will have the opportunity to explore their specific interests through two capstone project units. The curriculum will cover crucial areas identified as high-demand by Australian employers.

The course contains two distinct stages, each designed to develop different skills.

Stage 1

IT Essentials

– Recognise the main hardware and software functions within a computer and their interrelationships.

– Devise conceptual data storage solutions for a range of complex problems.

– Manipulate data to frame, provide evidence for, or solve practical problems.

– Critically evaluate the advantages and challenges of different distributed network structures in order to make informed choices to serve a project.

– Review the modern cybersecurity threats and be able to advise ways to stop or limit the chances or severity of such attacks.

Programming Principles and Practices

– Create clear, logical, and concisely written code that is well-documented throughout.

– Evaluate given code to be able to apply debugging techniques to identify and correct issues.

– Model real-world problems using object-oriented abstractions.

– Design, develop, and test problems using the specified programming language to develop solutions to problems using a range of programming concepts and principles.

– Critically reflect upon the knowledge learnt in the provided tasks throughout the unit to justify their level of achievement against the specified goals with evidence.

Web Development

– Design and develop user-friendly web pages following usability principles at different levels of fidelity including creating the final HTML and CSS documents.

– Analyse, evaluate and apply web development skills in a range of front and backend technologies. Integrate databases with front and backend technologies to create database-driven web applications.

– Synthesise non-functional with functional requirements of web development applications in order to create software that meets the qualitative expectations of end-users.

IT Project Management

– Create a software solution for a given problem using a contemporary range of technologies.

– Plan and implement an approach to project development using Agile methodologies and relevant technology tools for task management, documentation, and testing.

– Research and critically analyse project requirements and create an abstract model to solve identified problems.

– Develop professional project documentation that effectively communicates a software solution to project stakeholders.

– Critically reflect on the impact of the software solution in reference to sustainability goals.

Stage 2

Artificial Intelligence Applications

– Select appropriate tools, processes, algorithms and approaches to artificial intelligence solutions modelling current practice.

– Develop problem specifications that accurately reflect the complexity of real-world issues in order to build innovative and sustainable solutions.

– Research and critically evaluate the appropriateness of artificial intelligence solutions across a range of disciplines.

– Identify and integrate the needs of a variety of stakeholders into the design of artificial intelligence solutions including developing and utilising measures of success.

– Situate artificial intelligence solutions in broad social and ethical contexts.

Mobile Development

– Identify and analyse current and emerging mobile technology trends.

– Design solutions that effectively meet user needs by applying knowledge of relevant mobile application technologies.

– Demonstrate industry-standard processes across the application/project development lifecycle.

– Present effectively the design, value and function of mobile applications to diverse audiences.

– Implement fundamental ethical approaches to professional practice.

Data Analysis

– Identify and implement relevant tools and data project pipelines.

– Apply relevant techniques to accurately and appropriately analyse data.

– Critically evaluate the role of data analysis to ensure compliance in answering questions and providing ethical solutions to real-world problems.

– Create and deliver effective communication strategies to inform stakeholders of data analysis outcomes.

Team-based design processes in Software Development

– Create a comprehensive software solution via a range of contemporary technologies in a team development environment.

– Plan and implement an agreed approach to project development using Agile methodologies that ensures good team communication, task allocation, and uses reporting tools to influence future work.

– Research and critically analyse project requirements and create abstract models to solve identified problems.

– Develop professional project documentation that effectively communicates a software solution to internal and external project stakeholders.

– Critically reflect on and analyse the impact of the software solution in reference to sustainability goals and the role of the IT professional as change agent.

Blockchain Technology

– Demonstrate the practical application of knowledge about the philosophy, principles, properties, and context of blockchain technologies.

– Identify blockchain-based strategies and solutions, and their implications for a range of social, economic, and business problems.

– Integrate knowledge about regulatory and compliance requirements into blockchain strategies and solutions.

– Critically analyse relevant use and implications of blockchain technologies in a wide variety of settings.

– Contribute to the construction of informed solutions to support the deployment of blockchain technology using appropriate identification, development and communication strategies.

Cyber Security

– Develop strategies for incident analysis, research and action planning in the context of organisational cyber security.

– Apply contemporary cyber security risk management frameworks to develop a plan that addresses data integrity, network security, privacy compliance, and threat mitigation strategies in a business context.

– Critically review information security risks and threats to privacy in an organisational context.

– Identify and communicate the variety and impact of cybersecurity threats in a contemporary business context to a range of technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Client-based Project Management

– Implement a comprehensive software solution that addresses client needs using relevant current or emerging technologies.

– Plan and implement an agreed approach to project development using the Agile methodology with emphasis on good team communication, task allocation, and meetings, and using reporting tools to influence future work.

– Research and critically reflect on the needs of the project and develop a solution based on the given requirements that results in an innovative solution appropriate to the client’s needs.

– Develop professional project documentation, exhibit professional discourse with stakeholders, and be able to effectively present the developed software solution to a range of stakeholders.

– Critically reflect on and analyse the impact of the software solution in reference to sustainability goals and how the solution may influence further projects.

Industry Project A

– Plan, develop, and implement innovative and sustainable solutions to complex real-world problems following current development methodologies and frameworks to work with other professionals.

– Critically assess and analyse interdisciplinary issues and apply advanced technology solutions.

– Communicate effectively, in both formal and informal contexts, effective and responsible technology solutions responsive to a variety of professional contexts and stakeholders.

Industry Project B

– Demonstrate a depth and breadth of knowledge and skills in contemporary software development tools, processes, applications, and approaches to applied research in a dynamically changing environment.

– Plan, develop, and implement innovative and sustainable solutions to complex real-world problems following current development methodologies and frameworks to work with other professionals.

– Critically assess and analyse interdisciplinary issues and apply advanced technology solutions.

– Communicate effectively, in both formal and informal contexts, effective and responsible technology solutions responsive to a variety of professional contexts and stakeholders.

– Engage ethically with diverse stakeholders and exhibit an understanding of the global role of the information technology sector in a changing world.

Learning in the creative environment of SAE University College gives MIT students built-in opportunities for interdisciplinary projects within the creative industries.



As Australia’s only University College focused on bringing together creative and technological practice, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver a masters program that blends technical rigour with creative application. Having IT alongside disciplines like Audio, Music, Film or VFX and Virtual Production allows for that intersection to happen in real time between students, strengthening both creative and technology disciplines. Matthew Evans, Executive General Manager, SAE Global, highlighted the unique advantage of studying at SAE.

Mr Evans also mentioned SAE’s commitment to supporting a diverse student body and future workforce through a generous scholarship program for all commencing students in 2025 and a competitive fee structure.

For more information, head to sae.edu.au/courses/information-technology/master-of-information-technology/