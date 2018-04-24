ABB announces 350kW Terra HP fast charger for EV, 200km in 8mins

Electric vehicles are clearly the future of transportation, the only question is how quickly that transition will happen. One of the key dependencies for the speed of transition is ticking the box of having a recharging network that makes longer journeys in electric vehicles practical. So far the benchmark has been Tesla with its international supercharger network, but ABB have announce they’re rolling out a product that’ll give you 200km of range in just 8 minutes.

ABB is the naming rights sponsor of the Formula E, all electric race category, so it makes sense they’d invest in recharging EVs. The Terra HP is the first 350 kW product on the market and is being pitched as infrastructure that would be located along highway rest stops and petrol stations. Given humans need to rest every couple of hours, pulling in for lunch and grabbing some charge is a perfectly acceptable proposition. Given the rapidness of the recharge, 8 minutes, compared to maybe 3 or 4 for petrol refuelling, we’re rapidly approaching a 1:1 timeframe for pitstops. Terra HP’s ultra-high current has the capacity to charge both 400 V and 800 V cars at full power.

The addition of Dynamic DC power sharing technology, allows a two-power cabinet charging system to charge a couple of EVs simultaneously, with up to 350 kW, while dynamically optimizing the available grid connection and the power delivery to the two vehicles.

Head of ABB’s Global Business for Electric Vehicle Charging, Frank Muehlon said:

“We are committed to supporting the expansion of electric vehicle charging systems across the globe to drive cleaner environments. Creating innovative state-of-the-art and energy efficient solutions which are scalable to expand and flex with our customers’ needs is at the heart of ABB’s philosophy.”

This technology is designed to scale, so additional power cabinets and charge posts can be added after installation, delivering a cost-effective and future-proof solution for expandable charge points that can grow as the EV base grows.

To further improve performance, Terra HP delivers the highest uptime due to redundancy on power and communication, and individually cooled charging cables. Having proven its paces in numerous commercial electric bus field installations, the power cabinet is also extremely reliable.

For charging operators, Terra HP provides the additional benefit of ABB Ability Connected Services, which deliver enhanced functionality, including the ability to easily connect chargers to back offices, payment platforms or smart grids systems. More importantly, remote diagnostics, repair and over-the-air software updates, minimize downtime and keep running costs low.

While no exact pricing has been announced for using the Terra HP, ABB have said there will be an easy to use touchscreen display and multiple payment options.

ABB has provided charging solutions as part of its drive to promote sustainable mobility since 2010 and has sold more than 6,500 cloud connected DC fast-chargers around the world for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.