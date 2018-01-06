ABC Radio now including Bitcoin price in news bulletins

This morning I was driving and had the radio tuned to 100.90, our local ABC Radio station when something fairly noteworthy happened. As the presenter read out the currency values and exchange rates for AUD to US dollarrs, the price of gold, S&P changes, it was the final data point that got my attention.

The price of Bitcoin is now being read, by ABC Radio, our national broadcaster, which is a major achievement for the crptocurrency and speaks to its progress in the minds of everyday Australians.

While there’s thousands of Alt coins, Bitcoin remains the original (and most expensive) with the current value sitting at A$19,306.12 for each and every Bitcoin. 2 years ago, the price was less than A$1,000. Now being regarded as a method of stored wealth, rather than a day-to-day transaction replacement, Bitcoin has definitely reached the mainstream, particularly reflected by ABC coverage.