ACT Police hunting e-Bike hoons that did circle work in a shopping center

ACT Police are keen to have a chat with three geniuses who decided the indoor tiles at South.Point shopping centre in Greenway, was a good place to turn into an e-Bike track.

Around 8pm last Monday, three youths rolled into the shopping centre riding two e-motorbikes at speed. As if riding high-torque electric motorcycles past retail shopfronts wasn’t enough, one rider stopped to smoke up the indoor tiles.

The rider performed a deliberate burnout right near the customer service desk. The stunt left massive rubber marks and permanent damage on the floor.

As someone who loves riding e-Bikes and e-Scooters, there’s a time and a place and this is neither. It’s precisely this kind of behaviour that leads to bans that negatively impact those who do the right thing.

ACT Policing is seeking information about three youths who rode e-motorbikes through a Greenway shopping centre last Monday.



More: https://t.co/5VGcZ6NXJ0 pic.twitter.com/JkBTVcxjUe — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) June 22, 2026

ACT Policing released specific descriptions of the three individuals caught on security footage.

The first rider is a male wearing white shoes, light coloured pants, and a blue vest over a black hooded jumper. He was sporting a grey helmet with a distinct pink or red graphic on top, black gloves, and sat aboard a dark e-motorbike.

The second rider is a male wearing black and white Nike shoes, dark pants, and a black helmet. His black hooded jumper featured a white pattern across both the front left and right shoulders.

The third person was riding pillion on one of the bikes. He is described as a male with light coloured hair, wearing shorts, a light coloured jumper, and a dark coloured vest.

It is unlcear how the hoons gained access to the shopping center at 8PM, when the opening hours clearly shows it closes at 5:30PM.

The massive legal headache of unregulated e-mobility

While police acknowledge it is tough to spot faces behind helmets, they expect the unique gear and distinct bikes will give them away. Community members who spot the gear or recognize the riding crew are being urged to speak up.

This shopping centre joyride highlights a massive, growing headache across Australia regarding high-powered electric dirt bikes. These frequently blur the line between a bicycle and a full motorcycle.

Regardless of their drivetrain, in the hands of people with nefarious motivations, the machines can become a public nusence and cause property damage.

How to help ACT Policing track them down

If you have any info that can help police identify these riders, contact Crime Stoppers via the Crime Stoppers ACT website or call 1800 333 000. Make sure to quote reference number 8418310 when you reach out.

You can provide your tips completely anonymously if you want to keep your name out of it.

For more information, head to

ACT Policing

.