ADAS systems to play a critical part in new 2026 ANCAP rating update

After 30 years, vehicle safety is entering a new era. From 2026, ANCAP will refresh its vehicle rating criteria – a notable update that strengthens how it evaluates the safety of new cars across the Stages of Safety: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash. This approach reorganises safety assessment based on the Haddon Injury Prevention Matrix, which examines what happens before, during and after a crash.

Last year, 1,592 Australians and New Zealanders lost their lives in vehicle-related crashes. A bleak reminder of the need for policymakers, infrastructure providers, vehicle manufacturers, enforcement agencies, advocacy groups, employers, and everyday road users to keep pushing for improved outcomes.

The data is clear that despite having safer vehicles and increasingly cheaper vehicles achieving 5-star ratings, our road toll is not coming down as you may expect. In October 2025 alone, 117 people died, 14.9% higher than the October average (over 5 years). Australians lost 1,3661 people on the road, a 6.9% increase from the same time last year and 509 Vulnerable road users died in the past 12 months, a 4.1% increase year-on-year.

Something needs to change.

Manufacturers have responded well to the safety demands of consumers, improving the structural integrity of their vehicles and, more recently, the safety technology on board. This approach is only part of the picture when it comes to making sure road users are protected at all stages of their journey.

“You’ve spoken and we have listened. The Stages of Safety approach will allow ANCAP to incorporate useful feedback, enhance existing tests and incorporate new areas of focus.



This new approach also provides a structure that can adapt to the technological developments that will shape the automated driving future.” ANCAP Chief Executive, Carla Hoorweg - Advertisement -

Developed in collaboration with Euro NCAP’s leading vehicle safety experts, the contemporised approach to independent vehicle safety testing provides a shared international benchmark – ensuring Australians and New Zealanders continue to benefit from the world’s most advanced crash testing and assessments.

Every three years ANCAP re-examines the star rating criteria with a sole focus on reducing vehicle-related deaths and serious injuries. The 2026-2028 protocols further strengthen the rigour and relevance of the tests, rewarding vehicles that perform well across all stages of safety – before, during and after a crash.

Several changes have been made specifically in response to consumer feedback. Active driver assistance systems – often criticised for their abrupt or irritating interventions – will be rewarded for smooth, intuitive operation as well as technical performance.

When it comes to ADAS expectations in 2026, ANCAP will test if the Automatic Emergency Braking system fitted to your car will allow it to stop for someone wearing different clothes or a high-vis vest? What about at night? When it’s raining? These aspects will be examined as we add ‘robustness layers’ to our ADAS assessments. …because crash avoidance features should work in real-world conditions, not just lab conditions.

Driver Monitoring

ANCAP will also introduce something called “Driver State Link”. This means ANCAP will reward systems that continuously monitor whether the driver is attentive, distracted or fatigued:

When the driver is fully engaged, ANCAP rewards systems that remain silent with no unnecessary beeps or alerts.

When the driver is distracted or impaired, ANCAP awards higher scores to vehicles whose safety systems (AEB, lane support and forward collision warnings) automatically increase sensitivity and intervene earlier.

It’s great to see the recognition that loud or frequent alarms that frustrate drivers will be penalised. Quiet, intelligent assistance that only activates when genuinely needed will be rewarded. ANCAP allows manufacturers to use gentle haptic feedback (e.g. steering-wheel vibration) instead of audible warnings and actively encourages this approach. In short, ANCAP wants driver monitoring to support the driver without irritation, while ensuring crash-avoidance technology works hardest precisely when the driver needs it most.

Better Lane Support

ANCAP believes the best lane-support systems are the ones drivers barely notice. From 2026, ANCAP will reward systems that work quietly and cooperatively with the driver, preventing run-off-road, side-swipe or head-on crashes without feeling intrusive. To help manufacturers get the balance right, ANCAP is introducing clear performance criteria that measure:

• How quickly and smoothly the system steers when it intervenes

• How easily the driver can override or cancel an unwanted correction

• How fast full steering control returns to the driver

• How gentle or forceful the car’s left/right movements are

It’s hard to imagine that Tesla doesn’t score incredibly well with their vehicles under these new rules, with Autopilot and FSD offering the best ADAS on the market. This should encourage others to invest heavily in their technology stacks, ultimately benefiting the consumers.

It’s also great to hear about changes to the testing process. Every vehicle rated will be driven on real public roads. ANCAP assessors will evaluate real-world behaviour, including speed-sign recognition accuracy. All on-road findings will be shared with manufacturers to help them refine their systems. In short, ANCAP is raising the bar: effective protection that feels natural, not annoying.

Physical Buttons

From 2026, ANCAP will reward car makers that keep essential controls simple and within easy reach, either through physical buttons and stalks for horn, indicators, hazard lights, wipers and headlights, or by giving these primary functions a permanent, dedicated space on the screen that never hides in sub-menus. The goal: less distraction, faster reactions, safer driving.

I think this misses a key attribute, and that’s voice input. If an automanufacturer makes it easy to access vehicle controls by simply pressing a button and saying what you want to happen, and the car makes that happen, that seems like an option that automakers should have. I don’t agree with ANCAP intervening in the touchscreen vs physical buttons debate; clearly, consumers can vote with their dollars and make a different buying decision if they don’t like a touch-first approach.

Electric Door Handles

There are plenty of other changes, including addressing concerns around the increasingly popular electrically-operated door handles, which sit flush with bodywork (particularly in EVs), these should remain operable after any crash. Electric cars should isolate their high-voltage battery after a serious crash, and the vehicle should be able to notify first responders of the crash.

As part of aligning testing with the consumers’ experience, ANCAP will be performing more on-road testing to better track the real-world capability of the technology on board. This on-road evaluation will examine how well the vehicle’s technology reads and responds to road conditions, and will give ANCAP more detailed insights into a driver’s experience beyond the test track.

The updates ensure ANCAP’s testing, analysis, and ratings remain the authoritative guide for consumers and fleets that value independent information on the safety of the latest cars, SUVs, utes, and vans.

“Our role is to continually push for improvements in all areas of vehicle safety, and our 2026 protocols reflect that.

The outcome of the changes should be better protection of vehicle occupants and those around them, through the active prevention of crashes, superior protection in the event of a crash, and improved post-crash management.

2026: Stages of Safety at a glance

The four assessment areas evaluated from 2026, known as the Stages of Safety, are:

SAFE DRIVING – Considers the vehicle technologies and features that assist in providing a safer driving experience for the driver and vehicle occupants. CRASH AVOIDANCE – Assesses the crash avoidance systems that help prevent or mitigate critical incidents through warnings or autonomous intervention. CRASH PROTECTION – Evaluates the performance of traditional crash protection elements, including vehicle structure, seatbelts, airbags and head restraints to mitigate injuries to vehicle occupants, pedestrians and cyclists. POST CRASH – Addresses the ‘golden hour’ of emergency response through post-crash rescue information and assistance systems.

Each of the four stages will be scored out of 100 points and, as is currently the case, expressed as a percentage for consumers seeking that next level of information beyond the simple star rating. Minimum thresholds will also continue to apply for each stage, determining the overall star rating.

Acknowledging post-crash response time that plays a critical part in crash survival, from next year ANCAP will place greater emphasis on the availability and performance of eCall systems. More than 40% of all new vehicles sold in Australia in 2024 featured technology capable of automatically connecting with emergency services following a crash, known as eCall.

“Our updated protocols set a clear benchmark for emergency call systems fitted in vehicles. We want to encourage manufacturers to enhance existing systems and provide an incentive for all brands to fit this life-saving technology,” ANCAP Chief Executive, Carla Hoorweg

Despite this progress, deployment of eCall technology remains limited in New Zealand, with fewer than 10% of new vehicles sold last year equipped with the system.

“New Zealanders should not be left behind when it comes to life-saving technologies such as eCall, the potential for it to make a difference on New Zealand’s road is too big for manufacturers to ignore.

“Through these upgraded protocols, ANCAP is setting a clear bar that will continue to challenge industry beyond regulation, inform consumers, and help reduce road trauma.

“Our goal remains focussed: helping you stay safe, every drive.

Ms Hoorweg added that ANCAP looks forward to seeing vehicle manufacturers continue to meet the highest levels of safety in a competitive market.

To learn more about the changes, see: FACT SHEET: What’s New From 2026?