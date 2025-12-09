Adelaide Street Circuit joins the iRacing roster in massive 2026 Season 1 update

Hot on the back of the recent championship deciding final race of the Supercars in Adelaide, Australian sim racers have woken to some exciting news. After years of requests, forum wishlists, and speculation, iRacing has officially confirmed that the Adelaide Street Circuit is coming to the service.

Released as part of the monumental 2026 Season 1 build, this addition marks a significant milestone for the platform’s Australian content offering. For fans of the V8 Supercars, this is arguably the most critical piece of the puzzle that has been missing from the digital calendar.

A legendary addition to the service

The 2026 Season 1 update is always one of the biggest of the year for iRacing, setting the tone for the 12 months of racing ahead. While the update includes various improvements and content drops, for those of us down under, all eyes are on the South Australian capital.

Adelaide isn’t just another street track; it is hallowed ground in Australian motorsport. It brings a unique character that combines high-speed commitment with technical, low-speed precision, a mix that few other circuits in the world can replicate.

The timing couldn’t be better. With the Supercars Gen3 cars (the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro) already well-established on the service, the addition of Adelaide allows for a proper recreation of the real-world calendar’s most iconic bookends: the season-opening races and the Adelaide 500.

The track: A technical deep dive

The version arriving on iRacing is the modern layout, clocking in at precisely 3.219 km (two miles). It features 14 turns that demand absolute concentration, as the concrete walls of Adelaide are notoriously unforgiving.

The lap begins with the infamous Senna Chicane. In the real world, this complex produces some of the most spectacular imagery in global motorsport, with Supercars launching two wheels, and sometimes four, into the air as they attack the kerbing. Capturing the physics of this kerb-hopping chaos has likely been a priority for iRacing’s development team, and early indications suggest they have nailed the suspension geometry required to survive it.

Following the chicane, drivers navigate the technical middle sector before blasting down the lengthy straightaways on the back half of the lap. These straights are crucial for setting up overtakes, leading directly into the heavy braking zone of the Dequetteville Hairpin.

The lap closes out with the Victoria Park section and the Mistral Hairpin, a final opportunity to dive down the inside before the charge to the finish line. It’s a layout that rewards bravery but punishes the slightest error, exactly what you want in a simulation.

History meets digital preservation

While we are excited to drive it today, the Adelaide Street Circuit carries a weight of history that few street tracks possess.

Its debut event was part of the 1985 World Driver’s Championship, a race that immediately set the standard for street circuits globally. It earned the Race Promoters’ Trophy as the best-promoted event of the season, putting Adelaide firmly on the world map.

Formula 1 called the city home until 1995, with that final event setting a staggering attendance record of 210,000 people, a testament to the city’s love for racing.

Since 1999, the circuit has been the spiritual home of Supercars. It has hosted title deciders, season openers, and some of the most dramatic moments in the category’s history. Now, that history is preserved digitally, laser-scanned to millimeter precision.

Why this matters for Australian Sim Racing

For the local sim racing community, this release is huge. Australia has always punched above its weight in the iRacing demographics, and the service has reciprocated with excellent laser-scanned versions of Mount Panorama, Phillip Island, Sandown, Winton, and The Bend.

However, Adelaide was the glaring omission. Its absence meant that leagues and official series couldn’t replicate the full “Triple Crown” feel of Australian touring car racing.

With this release, we can expect to see a surge in participation in the official Supercars series on iRacing. It also opens the door for special events. Imagine a virtual Adelaide 500 with a full grid of 40 cars, driver swaps, and dynamic weather, it’s going to be a spectacle.

Getting behind the wheel

The update is available to download right now via the iRacing UI. If you are an active subscriber, you will need to purchase the track to add it to your library.

I know what I’ll be doing this weekend. I’ll see you at the Senna Chicane, hopefully with all four wheels on the ground.

For more information, head to https://www.iracing.com