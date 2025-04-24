Adobe Firefly Image Model 4 is super impressive among many updates from MAX

Adobe’s MAX London event was abuzz with the unveiling of groundbreaking advancements, with the spotlight firmly fixed on the latest iteration of their generative AI image model: Firefly Image Model 4.

This new model promises an unprecedented leap in realism and creative control for professionals, forming a cornerstone of Adobe’s vision for AI-powered creativity. Alongside this major development, Adobe also showcased a wealth of innovations across its Creative Cloud suite and the introduction of the new Firefly application.

Firefly Image Model 4 is engineered to deliver ultra-realistic imagery, offering creators the power to generate stunning visuals with remarkable fidelity. This commercially safe AI model is now integrated within the new Firefly app, providing a dedicated space for creative professionals to explore and ideate with AI assistance.

Adobe is also offering users the choice to experiment with different aesthetic styles through the integration of partner models from industry leaders like Google and OpenAI within the Firefly app.

Firefly App Takes Center Stage

The newly announced Firefly app serves as an all-in-one hub for AI-driven content creation.

AI-Assisted Ideation: This dedicated application empowers creative professionals to brainstorm and develop concepts using the power of Firefly’s AI models.

This dedicated application empowers creative professionals to brainstorm and develop concepts using the power of Firefly’s AI models. Firefly Boards (Public Beta): A new AI-first workspace for moodboarding, rapid concept exploration, and collaborative ideation, allowing teams to visually develop ideas together.

A new AI-first workspace for moodboarding, rapid concept exploration, and collaborative ideation, allowing teams to visually develop ideas together. Multi-Model Exploration: Creators can now choose between Adobe’s Firefly models and partner models to explore a diverse range of aesthetic styles for their generated content.

Creative Cloud Gets a Power Boost:

Beyond the Firefly app, Adobe rolled out significant updates across its core Creative Cloud applications, enhancing speed, precision, and introducing new AI-powered features.

Photoshop: Users can look forward to features like Composition Reference for structure-aware image generation, enhanced selection tools with Select Details, intuitive colour adjustments, and a reimagined Actions panel offering intelligent workflow suggestions.

Express: The focus here is on empowering creators with advanced video tools like Clip Maker for social content, Dynamic Animation for bringing still images to life, Enhance Speech for audio clarity, and AI-powered content generation with Generate Video and Generate Similar.

Illustrator: Performance gets a boost, with popular effects now running up to five times faster. New AI tools like Generative Shape Fill and Text to Pattern offer designers innovative ways to kickstart their creative process.

InDesign: The integration of Firefly-powered Generative Fill for transforming vector graphics, along with productivity enhancements like Math Expressions and improved PDF to InDesign conversion, will streamline workflows for layout artists.

Lightroom: Photographers gain new tools like Select Landscape for targeted masking, alongside enhanced sharing capabilities on mobile and web, and upgrades to Quick Actions for efficient photo retouching.

Premiere Pro: Video editors will benefit from the general availability of Firefly-powered Generative Extend (now supporting 4K and vertical video), Media Intelligence for rapid footage searching, and Caption Translation for instant localisation.

Adobe Fresco: New features include a “created without generative AI tag” for Content Credentials and the ability to directly link exports to social media accounts, providing greater control and transparency for creators.

Adobe also enriched the Creative Cloud ecosystem by adding over 1,500 popular fonts to the Adobe Fonts library, ensuring a wider selection for creative projects.

Looking towards the future, Adobe shared its vision for AI agents within Creative Cloud, hinting at intelligent tools that can understand natural language to automate tasks and assist creators in more intuitive ways. The updated Actions panel in Photoshop is seen as the first step towards this agentic AI future.

In a commitment to the creative community, Adobe announced a new Creative Apprenticeship initiative and introduced enhanced protections for creators’ work through the public beta of the Adobe Content Authenticity app. This free tool allows creators to attach verified identity information and indicate their preferences regarding the use of their work for training generative AI models.

For more information, head to adobe.com