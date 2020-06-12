Adobe launches new Photoshop Camera app, powered by AI

Adobe has released a new mobile app called Adobe Photoshop Camera. This camera app lets you add the best filters and effects for your photos – before you even take the shot.

With Photoshop Camera, anyone and everyone can create and share unique photographs and stand out on social media, without any Photoshop or design skills.

Users can download the app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to experience Photoshop magic added directly to the point of capture. Users will have access to over 80 custom filters, including limited-edition filters created by Billie Eilish, who has helped inspire creativity in a new generation of the creative community.

For the past several years, Adobe has leveraged the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver amazing features to the creative community through Adobe Sensei.

Photoshop Camera was built as a Sensei-first app on the brand’s journey to expand the focus to deliver creative tools, including Photoshop, for everyone. Sensei identifies the subject of your picture (be it a portrait, an object, food, scenery) and automatically applies the best lens.

Photoshop Camera can be used to edit photos and apply lenses to any photo on your device, no matter what app you took them with. Some of the editing filters include:

Fun with Filters

Apply Photoshop filters and effects with just one tap. With over 80 custom filters, it’s easy to swap them in and out and save your favorites to use again and again.

Auto Tone

Photoshop Camera gets “real life” right with no more extreme differences between areas of brightness and shadow.

Content-awareness Recommendations

Pick your shot and Photoshop Camera does the rest. It knows which effects to apply to get the best result, so there’s no more fuss when it comes to the right lighting and focus.

Portrait Controls (Bokeh, Face Distance, Face Light, Face Relighting)

The Face Light feature in Photoshop Camera optimizes for lighting, eliminating the appearance of any sharp shadows (read: no more under-eye bags). For group selfies, Photoshop Camera recognizes where each subject is positioned so there’s no more distortion. And the Boken feature makes it easy to quickly apply blurring effects.

Built for Social

Easily capture and share high-quality photos to your favorite social network. Use #photoshopcamera when you post and Adobe might feature you on our social sites.

Adobe is dedicated to “Creativity For All,” a mission statement that explores the unique ways our individual creativities come to life. Photoshop Camera is free and available on iOS and Android from today. Tag your photos with #OnFilter and #photoshopcamera