Adobe Premiere Rush now available for mobile to social video workflow

The cameras in premium phones are absolutely stunning and that means you’ll capture amazing video that you want to share with the world. Often videos we share to social are limited given the editing capabilities available on the phone.
Adobe is looking to change all that with a new mobile app, Premiere Rush.
Android users can now capture, edit, and share online videos to their favourite social platforms easier and faster than ever. Premiere Rush packs powerful capabilities from Adobe’s professional tools, like Premiere Pro and Audition, into one simplified workflow that’s been optimised for Android devices.
Premiere Rush for Android offers users the following:
- Intuitive editing
- Simplified colour correction
- AI-powered audio clean up
- Customisable Motion Graphics templates
- Automatic syncs of all projects and edits to the cloud
Premiere Rush today is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S10/10+, S9/9+, Note9, Note8, S10e, Google Pixel 3/3XL, 2/2XL, and OnePlus 6T. If your device isn’t part of this list, know that Adobe has committed to expand device available on Android in the future. The app is also available for Windows, Mac OS and iOS.
From today, Australian Android users can get Premiere Rush for their Android phones via the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy App Store. It’ll cost you A$9.99 per month or as part of the Creative Cloud Memberships.
For more information on Premiere Rush for Android availability & pricing, click here.